Tennessee Department of Health Confirms Three Additional Measles Cases

On Tuesday, the Tennessee Department of Health confirmed three additional cases of measles in Middle Tennessee, which are currently being investigated by public health officials.

This brings Tennessee’s total to four, confirmed cases of measles in 2025.

One of the newly-confirmed cases is related to Tennessee’s first confirmed measles case on March 21, 2025. No additional details are available about Tennessee’s positive cases.

All three of the recently confirmed cases are currently recovering at home. Public health officials are working to identify other locations and persons potentially exposed to the virus.

There is currently an ongoing, national measles outbreak, involving over 480 cases in 20 states, with two, confirmed fatalities in the U.S.

Measles typically has a classic red, spotty rash that begins on the face and spreads over the body. Additional symptoms can include fever, headache, and generally not feeling well, followed by rash, cough, red eyes, or congestion.

Measles is a highly infectious and potentially fatal disease which spreads very easily through the air when an infected person speaks, coughs or sneezes. TDH encourages consultation with your medical provider about measles prevention. Two doses of the MMR vaccine are highly effective at preventing measles.

More information for the public and for providers about measles is available on this page of the TDH website (tn.gov/health/cedep/reportable-diseases/measles-rubeola.html). It is important for medical providers to consider measles and report suspected cases immediately to TDH at 615-741-7247.

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email