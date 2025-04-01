Endangered Child Alert Issued for Murfreesboro Toddler

An Endangered Child Alert has been issued on behalf of the Rutherford Co. Sheriff’s Office for 2-year-old Harleigh Stover. She has blonde hair and blue eyes. She was last seen on 3/31 wearing blue jeans and no shoes near Harriswood Lane in Murfreesboro.

Harleigh is believed to be with her non-custodial father Brandon Stover. Brandon is 35 years old, 6′ tall, 195 lbs. He has blue eyes and brown hair.

Brandon is wanted by the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office for Custodial Interference.

If you see Harleigh or Brandon, or know where they could be, please call the Rutherford Co SO at 615-904-3044. Or call TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.

