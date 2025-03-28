Ella Langley, Cody Johnson, Lainey Wilson, and Morgan Wallen Lead ACM Nominations

The Academy of Country Music (ACM) and Dick Clark Productions (DCP) announced nominations for the 60th Academy of Country Music Awards on TODAY, with Ella Langley, Cody Johnson, Morgan Wallen, and Lainey Wilson receiving the most nominations. Hosted by 16-time ACM Award-winning entertainment icon Reba McEntire, the 60th ACM Awards will stream live exclusively for a global audience across 240+ countries and territories on Prime Video on Thursday, May 8 at 8 p.m. EDT/7 p.m. CDT/5 p.m. PDT from Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas. The monumental anniversary show will celebrate six decades of Country Music and feature unforgettable performances by the genre’s most legendary and multi-award-winning stars, including Blake Shelton, Eric Church, and Lainey Wilson.

A limited number of tickets to the 60th ACM Awards are available now at SeatGeek, offering fans exclusive entry into a night packed with their favorite Country stars performing the biggest hits.

Fans can also stream the Official ACM Awards playlist available now on Amazon Music in celebration of this year’s nominees. Fans can listen to country music’s biggest stars, such as Kane Brown, Lainey Wilson, and Jelly Roll, directly on the Amazon Music app HERE.

Nominee Highlights for the 60th Academy of Country Music Awards

First time ACM Award nominee, Ella Langley, leads with eight nominations including Female Artist of the Year, New Female Artist of the Year, and six nominations for her song with Riley Green, “you look like you love me,” which include Single of the Year, Song of the Year as an artist and songwriter, Music Event of the Year, and Visual Media of the Year as an artist and director.

Cody Johnson ties for the most nominations for a male artist with seven nominations, including his second nomination for Entertainer of the Year, and his third year in a row being nominated for Song of the Year, with “Dirt Cheap” being nominated in the category, as well as Single of the Year and Visual Media of the Year. Johnson is competing with himself in Visual Media of the Year, as his collaboration with Carrie Underwood, “I’m Gonna Love You,” is also up for the award. Johnson’s seven nominations this year mark the most ACM Award nominations he has ever received in one year and make him the most-nominated Texas-born artist this year.

Morgan Wallen ties for the most nominations for a male artist with seven nominations, including his third consecutive nomination for Entertainer of the Year. Wallen received four nominations for his collaboration with Post Malone on “I Had Some Help,” which includes three artist nominations and one songwriter nomination for Wallen.

Lainey Wilson ties for the most nominations in different categories, earning nods in six separate categories, including her first nomination for Artist-Songwriter of the Year. Wilson’s nominations for Song of the Year mark her fourth consecutive year being nominated and her seventh total nomination (including artist and songwriter credits) in the category.

Luke Combs is a nominee for Entertainer of the Year. A win for Combs in this category will also clinch the coveted Triple Crown Award, which consists of an Entertainer of the Year win, plus wins in an act’s respective New Artist (Male, Female, Duo or Group) and Artist (Male, Female, Duo or Group) categories. Past ACM Triple Crown Award recipients include Lainey Wilson, Chris Stapleton, Miranda Lambert, Jason Aldean, Carrie Underwood, Kenny Chesney, and others. This is the sixth year in a row that Luke Combs has been nominated for both Male Artist of the Year and Entertainer of the Year.

Chris Stapleton receives six nominations, including his tenth consecutive nomination for Male Artist of the Year, an award he’s won four times in the past, including at the 59th ACM Awards.

Old Dominion receives a nomination for Group of the Year, making this the tenth consecutive year they have been nominated in the category. The group has taken home the title every year for the last seven years.

Brothers Osborne’s nomination for Duo of the Year marks their 18th ACM nomination and their eleventh year in a row being nominated for ACM Duo of the Year, an award the pair has brought home four times.

Kacey Musgraves’ three nominations this year brings her total nominations count to 30, including nine nominations for Female Artist of the Year. She won the award in 2018, the same year she won Album of the Year for Golden Hour.

Kelsea Ballerini receives her first ever Entertainer of the Year nomination in addition to nominations for Female Artist of the Year and Music Event of the Year as an artist and producer. This is her eighth time being nominated for Female Artist of the Year.

Little Big Town earns their 19th nomination for Group of the Year, which is one nomination shy of tying the record for the most nominations in the category, a record held by Alabama. Little Big Town has been nominated in the category every year since 2005, with the exception of 2011.

Rascal Flatts receives their first nomination for Group of the Year since 2017, having most recently won the award in 2009 for the seventh time.

Shaboozey receives his first ACM Award nominations, including a nomination for Best New Male Artist and Single of the Year for his record-breaking hit song “A Bar Song (Tipsy).”

First-time artist nominees include Gavin Adcock, Dasha, Noah Kahan, Ella Langley, Jessie Murph, Muscadine Bloodline, Shaboozey, Zach Top, The Red Clay Strays, Treaty Oak Revival, and Tucker Wetmore.

