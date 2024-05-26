Sanderson Named Director of Vandy Men’s Basketball Performance

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Jon Sanderson has been tabbed as the director of men’s basketball performance, Vanderbilt head coach Mark Byington announced on Thursday.

Sanderson brings over 20 years of strength and conditioning experience to Vandy and spent the past 15 seasons leading the development of Michigan men’s basketball and men’s and women’s golf student-athletes. While with the Wolverines, Sanderson was part of over 300 wins on the hardwood and 10 NCAA Tournament appearances. Michigan advanced to five-straight Sweet 16s and made four Elite Eight appearances during his time in Ann Arbor.

“The hiring of Jon was very important to our future success,” said Byington. “It also shows the commitment Vanderbilt is making in hiring one of the best strength coaches in the country. He will do a great job training our student-athletes and maximizing their potential.”

Sanderson is the only strength and conditioning coach in NCAA history to both play (Ohio State, 1999) and coach (Michigan, 2013 and 2018) in a Final Four. He also helped the Wolverines to three Big Ten regular season titles and a pair of Big Ten tournament championships.

Source: Vanderbilt

