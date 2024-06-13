Don’t Miss The inaugural Franklin Family Splash & Dash

The inaugural Franklin Family Splash & Dash is taking place on June 15 to celebrate the new pedestrian bridge at The Park at Harlinsdale Farm and the connectivity between the park & trail system!

This community event will feature a fun run and bike portion with an optional float down the Harpeth River. It will start and end at The Park at Harlinsdale Farm.

There will be food and beverage vendors at the event to include Curio Brewing, Happy Homie Coffee, Steel Pony and Chick-Fil-A.

Sponsored by Miles Auto Spa, Kindred Land Management, Pinnacle Financial Partners, Harpeth True Value and Health Markets Insurance, this event will provide interactive stations for all ages- from bike obstacle courses, mini putting greens and bubble stations to Father’s Day card-making booths!

Customize your race experience:

– Choose between a 5K run or a 1 mile fun run

– Choose to participate in optional float down the Harpeth River (bring your own boat)

Float, Canoe or Kayak: 7:30AM

One Mile or 5k Walk or Run: 9AM

2 Mile Bike Ride: To follow run

Register here

This event honors the connectivity between the parks and trails system. All funds raised go to support the preservation of open spaces and enhance the park and trail experience

