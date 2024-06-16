African American Heritage Society to Host Juneteenth Event

The African American Heritage Society of Williamson County will be hosting its 19th Annual Juneteenth Celebration on Wednesday, June 19, 2024, from 11 am-3 pm at the McLemore House Museum located at 446 11th Avenue North in Franklin.

Bring your own lawn chairs and blankets for a relaxing day and enjoy an afternoon of great music with a live DJ food trucks, games, and fantastic door prizes.

Juneteenth celebrates the announcement of General Order No. 3, issued by Major General Gordon Granger on June 19, 1865, proclaiming freedom for the enslaved in Texas. This long-standing, historical event commemorates the abolition of chattel slavery and serves to assimilate the collective memories and experiences of African Americans into the dominant narrative of American history (Hume & Arceneaux). The AAHS joins our nation in celebrating freedom and recognizing the important sacrifices made by those who have gone before us.

