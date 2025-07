UPDATE: Kathleen Rivera has been found safe in Franklin.

TBI needs your help in locating Kathleen Rivera, who is missing from Williamson County.

The 72-year-old is 5’4″, 183 lbs., with red hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a black shirt and blue jeans.

Kathleen has a medical condition that may impair her ability to return safely without assistance.

Spot her? Call Franklin Police at 615-794-2513 or TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND!

