Monster Jam Road Trip is Bringing Grave Digger to Spring Hill

Ahead of Monster Jam at Nissan Stadium, you can see Grave Digger up close this weekend at Walmart in Spring Hill. On Sunday, June 16, from 1 pm – 5 pm at 4959 Main Street, you can take photos next to Grave Digger and see just how big your favorite Monster Truck is. Also, they will have the newest Monster Jam toys and bring the action home by picking up official diecast, RC, and playsets from Spin Master.

Monster Jam will be at Nissan Stadium on June 22, 2024. The fun begins at the Monster Jam Pit Party in Nashville on Saturday. Fans can see the massive trucks up close, meet their favorite drivers and crews, get autographs, and take pictures. Activities include the Sand Box play area, inflatable slides, Spin Master remote control truck course, coloring and temporary tattoo station, and photo ops, including the chance to take a photo with the Series trophy. This fun-filled experience is the only place that allows people to get up close access to the Monster Jam teams and get an insider’s look at how these trucks are built to stand up to the competition.

Find tickets here.

