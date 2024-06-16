Photo of the Day: June 16, 2024

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: Franklin Police Department Lieutenant Clayton Cates has been selected to attend the 291st session of the FBI National Academy.

Cates, who oversees the department’s Intelligence Unit (FLEX), will head to Quantico, Virginia next month to complete the 10-week program. He is the 14th member of the Franklin Police Department to be accepted into the prestigious law enforcement academy.

