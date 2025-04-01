Lowest Food Health Scores in Williamson Co. for April 1, 2025

These are the lowest health scores in Williamson County, Tennessee, with their most recent inspection score from March 25 to April 1, 2025. Not all low scores are bad, these are just the lowest. Read more local health inspections here!

Place Score Address Type Date Sweet Dreams Bakery & Bubble Tea 79 443 Cool Springs Blvd STE115 Franklin TN 37067 Food Service Routine 03/28/2025 Grecian Pizzeria 84 2003 Wall Street Spring Hill TN 37174 Food Service Routine 03/31/2025 Bunganut Pig 90 1143 Columbia Ave. Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Follow-Up 03/26/2025

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

