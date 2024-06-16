Tanger Outlets Nashville Announces New Management

Tanger Outlets Nashville announced the newest addition to its management team. Emily Stott has been named Marketing Manager of the Nashville outlet shopping destination, known for its 50 premier brands, including Nike, Pottery Barn and Ulta Beauty.

Stott will be instrumental in her work to drive the marketing program for the center, which includes promoting events and retailers and creating sponsorship and media opportunities that will position Tanger Nashville as a first-choice destination and shopping experience. With over seven years of sales and marketing experience, Stott brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to the team.

“We are thrilled to welcome Emily to our team,” said Tanger Nashville Marketing Director Mackenzie Reagan. “Her exceptional skills and leadership qualities, as well as her experience working with a diverse range of clients, make her a valuable addition to the Tanger Nashville team.”

Prior to joining Tanger Nashville, Stott spent the last five years working in various roles with the Indevin Group in Auckland, New Zealand, with a stint in sales and marketing for Tennessee Homemade Wines in Gatlinburg prior to that.

