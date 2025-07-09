Why Shop Local? Discover the DT McCall & Sons Difference

Where you shop matters when it comes to upgrading your home with appliances, furniture, and more. At DT McCall & Sons, we’ve proudly served Middle Tennessee families for over 100 years with the kind of care, value, and service you won’t find at big-box stores. As a family-owned business, we treat our customers like neighbors — because they are.

From everyday low prices to reliable service and free delivery, here’s why more people across Middle Tennessee choose DT McCall & Sons.

What Sets Us Apart

Every day low prices on quality furniture and appliances

Free delivery and recycling within 100 miles of Carthage

Local service and support you can count on

Everyday Low Prices Without the Big-Box Runaround

We don’t believe in gimmicks or inflated pricing. Our pricing model is simple: offer the best possible daily value on name-brand appliances, furniture, mattresses, and more. That way, you can shop confidently knowing you’re always getting a fair deal.

At DT McCall & Sons, you won’t have to wait for a holiday sale to bring home what you need. Our everyday low prices are competitive with — and often better than — the big stores, all while offering a more personal and hassle-free experience.

Free Delivery and Recycling—Real Convenience, No Catch

We’re proud to offer free delivery and recycling within 100 miles of our Carthage location. That includes many areas across Middle Tennessee, making it easier to shop for large items like refrigerators, washers, or living room sets without worrying about how to get them home.

Here’s how we make it easier:

Free in-home delivery on qualifying purchases

Recycling of old appliances or mattresses is included at no extra cost

Friendly, local delivery teams who treat your home with respect

This service is just another way we go the extra mile — literally — to help our customers.

We Service What We Sell — That’s the Local Advantage

We don’t stop at the sale. One of the most significant differences at DT McCall & Sons is that we service what we sell. That means if something goes wrong or needs a repair, we’re still here to help.

Our customers choose us because they know we’re not just moving products but building relationships. Whether it’s an appliance that needs service or advice on a recent purchase, you can count on us to stand behind what we offer.

Special Financing That Works for Your Budget

Do you need something now but want to pay over time? We offer special financing options to help make that possible. With various plans and easy-to-understand terms, we help our customers furnish and equip their homes without financial stress.

Ask about financing at any of our locations, and we’ll walk you through the options available. There is no pressure—just helpful guidance from a team that wants to see you happy and comfortable at home.

Shop Local, Feel the Difference

For over 100 years, DT McCall & Sons has been a trusted name in Middle Tennessee for furniture, appliances, mattresses, and more. As a local business, we take pride in offering our customers every day low prices, expert service, and unbeatable convenience—all backed by the kind of personalized care you can’t find in a big-box store.

Whether you’re upgrading a single room or refreshing your whole home, we’re here to help every step of the way. Visit us at one of our five locations or start exploring online today — and see what shopping local is all about.

DT McCall & Sons is your trusted source for home furniture and appliances in Middle Tennessee, with locations in Carthage, Cookeville, Lafayette, Lebanon, and Franklin.

