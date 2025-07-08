Trisha Yearwood to Hold Two Free Album Signing Events

It’s been six years since country artist Trisha Yearwood released an album. On July 18th, Yearwood will release “The Mirror” with two special events.

Fans can meet Yearwood on Saturday, July 19th, after her Opry performance at the Opry Shop beginning at 9:30 pm. The event is free, but you must purchase an album to have Trisha Yearwood sign it.

Then on Sunday, July 20, at 1 pm on Lower Broadway between 4th and 5th Avenue, Yearwood will have another signing event.

This album will mark the first time Yearwood has co-written and co-produced each track on the album. Yearwood just celebrated 25 years with the Grand Ole Opry, received the ACM Honors Icon Award, and the CMT Awards’ June Carter Cash Humanitarian Award. Beyond music, she is the Emmy®-winning host of Trisha’s Southern Kitchen, has authored four New York Times bestsellers, and co-owns Nashville’s largest honky-tonk .

For the latest updates, visit Trisha Yearwood’s website here.

