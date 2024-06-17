A New Initiative from United Communications Will Expand Fiber Internet to 8,000 New Addresses

An exciting new initiative from United Communications, in partnership with Middle Tennessee Electric and the Williamson County Mayor’s Office, is expanding efforts to extend fiber internet across Williamson County. United has announced plans to reach 8,000 new addresses in Williamson County, a significant jump from the original goal of 2,800. With this updated scope of work, the wait for fiber internet may finally be over for Williamson County residents!

Read on to find out more about how United Communications plans to reach 8,000 new addresses in Williamson County:

Expanding Fiber Internet Access in Williamson County

Extending fiber internet access across Williamson County has been a priority for Williamson County Mayor Rogers Anderson, United Communication’s President and CEO William Bradford, and Middle Tennessee Electric’s President and CEO Chris Jones. As of April 2024, that vision is coming to life with the new initiative from United Communications in partnership with parent company Middle Tennessee Electric.

For the past two years, United has been working to establish coverage in under-connected communities through Project UNITE, an initiative that secured $14 million in infrastructure grants for Williamson County through the Tennessee Emergency Broadband Fund in late 2022. At that time, United Communications and the Williamson County Commission invested an additional $6 million in supplemental funding to Project UNITE. Based on federal guidelines, grant funding maximized the project scope at 2,800 locations in 2022. Recently, United has committed to increasing its investment to further expand fiber infrastructure into historically underserved communities.

As United CEO William Bradford explains, “These are neighborhoods that just missed the cut for grant eligibility in 2022 but have remained largely ignored by large internet providers. Thanks to our close partnership with Mayor Anderson, Middle Tennessee Electric, and our county commissioners, United has an opportunity to finish what we’ve started in Williamson County.”

Fiber Internet In Your Community

United Communications and Project UNITE began establishing new fiber internet connections in May, and installations will continue through 2025. If you’re ready to get connected, United and Middle Tennessee Electric encourage residents to sign up for service to ensure that installation costs are covered by the grant funding. By signing up through United’s website, you can help ensure you are one of the 8,000 addresses slated for expansion and that costly installation fees for fiber internet are covered under this program.

United Communications envisions a Williamson County with accessible fiber internet throughout the community. They have already invested hugely in the county, with more than $50 million committed to building a robust fiber optic network. The overarching goal is to provide service to 26,000 homes and businesses by 2025.

By the way, you can get a taste of the fast, reliable internet offered by United Communications when you visit downtown Franklin—United provides free Wi-Fi! Free Wi-Fi was officially launched in April at the Heritage Foundation Main Street Festival and will continue as an effort from United to help the community get connected to the service they need.

A Telecommunications Company You Can Trust

United Communications is an industry-leading internet service provider continuously recognized by local and national organizations for the quality of their services, company culture, and customer experience. Most recently, United was honored by the Stevie Awards as the Gold winner in the 22nd Annual American Business Awards for Company of the Year – Telecommunications. The Stevie Awards is a premier business awards program that recognizes businesses at the top of their class. United was honored at their reception in New York on June 11, 2024.

In addition to the Stevie Awards, United has been nationally and regionally recognized with awards including, 2023 Top 100 Fiber-To-The-Home Leader, 2023 Torch Award from the BBB, 2023 and 2024 Best Places To Work from Nashville Business Journal, a Smart Rural Community Provider℠, “Fastest Internet Service Provider” by BroadbandNow, and the 2021 Broadband Communities Cornerstone Award.

Sign Up for Williamson County Fiber Internet Expansion Today!

Take advantage of this exciting new expansion opportunity. Sign up today to ensure that your address is slated for installation and that it is covered by the grant fund programming. Click here to get started.

United Communications operates more than 3,800 route miles of fiber covering portions of Bedford, Davidson, Franklin, Giles, Lincoln, Marshall, Maury, Moore, Rutherford, Williamson, and Wilson counties. United Communications is a service of Middle Tennessee Electric.

United offers fiber and high-speed internet to much of Middle Tennessee, but they are continuing to expand fiber-optic lines to reach rural and under-connected communities. Many areas are either under construction or slated for expansion. Search your address availability to find out when United Communications will come to your address.

United Communications is a leading provider of internet and phone services to enterprise-class businesses and residential customers in Middle Tennessee. United has been nationally and regionally recognized, including a 2024 Gold Stevie® Award by The 22nd American Business Awards®, 2024 and 2023 Best Places To Work from the Nashville Business Journal, 2023 Top 100 Fiber-To-The-Home Leader, 2023 Torch Award from the BBB, and a Smart Rural Community Provider℠.

Learn more about United Communications and get started with your multi-gig fiber connection today!



