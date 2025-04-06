Real Estate Property Transfers Spring Hill for March 10, 2025

By
Michael Carpenter
-

See property transfers in Spring Hill, Tennessee, for March 10-14, 2025. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory Realty. View previous property transfers here

Sales PriceSubdivisionAddressCityZipcode
$525,000Copper Ridge Ph2 Pb 60 Pg 1172004 Allerton WaySpring Hill37174
$750,000Arbors @ Autumn Ridge Ph9 Pb 64 Pg 434035 Haversack DrSpring Hill37174
$362,900Shirebrook Ph3 Pb 67 Pg 66605 Shirebrook CirSpring Hill37174
$570,000Shannon Glen Sec 2 Pb 18 Pg 341722 Shane DrSpring Hill37174
$554,000Shannon Glen Sec 3 Pb 21 Pg 1381731 Shane DrSpring Hill37174
$269,900359 -a Wellows Pvt ChaseSpring Hill37174
$1,146,154Emberly Pb 82 Pg 142Buckwood Pvt LnSpring Hill37174
$306,000June Lake Ph1 Pod C Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 113102 Saddlewalk DrSpring Hill37174
$2,389,497June Lake Pod K Pb 84 Pg 90June Lake BlvdSpring Hill37174
$600,000Wakefield Sec 53051 Romain TrlSpring Hill37174
$408,000Spring Meadow2002 Spring Meadow CirSpring Hill37174
$710,000Belshire Ph 1 Pb 45 Pg 442049 Belshire WaySpring Hill37174
$785,000Campbell Station Sec 9 Pb 33 Pg 1471174 Mccoury LnSpring Hill37174
$592,500Cameron Farms Sec 5-a Pb 21 Pg 522830 Iroquois DrThompson Station37179
$580,000Village At Thompson Sta Pb 16 Pg 432737 Village DrThompsons Station37179
$879,623Fields Of Canterbury Sec20 Pb 77 Pg 1223320 Longport LnThompsons Station37179
$1,199,990Fountain View Sec1 Pb 81 Pg 784033 Kathie DrThompsons Station37179
$499,900Tollgate Village Ph2b Pb 79 Pg 1393113 Setting Sun DrThompsons Station37179
$1,995,000Mill @ Bond Springs Sec3 Pb 78 Pg 525168 Bond Mill RdThompsons Station37179
$265,000Cherry Glen Condo Sec 1 Pb 34 Pg 71311 Cashmere DrThompsons Station37179
$2,541,500Mill @ Bond Springs Sec2 Pb 75 Pg 345201 Bond Springs CtThompsons Station37179
$453,399Fields Of Canterbury Sec 9a Pb 60 Pg 1241478 Channing DrThompsons Station37179
$2,525,000Stone Family Trust Pb 83 Pg 381927 Sedberry RdThompsons Station37179

