Real Estate Property Transfers Spring Hill for March 10, 2025

See property transfers in Spring Hill, Tennessee, for March 10-14, 2025. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory Realty. View previous property transfers here
|Sales Price
|Subdivision
|Address
|City
|Zipcode
|$525,000
|Copper Ridge Ph2 Pb 60 Pg 117
|2004 Allerton Way
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$750,000
|Arbors @ Autumn Ridge Ph9 Pb 64 Pg 43
|4035 Haversack Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$362,900
|Shirebrook Ph3 Pb 67 Pg 66
|605 Shirebrook Cir
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$570,000
|Shannon Glen Sec 2 Pb 18 Pg 34
|1722 Shane Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$554,000
|Shannon Glen Sec 3 Pb 21 Pg 138
|1731 Shane Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$269,900
|359 -a Wellows Pvt Chase
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,146,154
|Emberly Pb 82 Pg 142
|Buckwood Pvt Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$306,000
|June Lake Ph1 Pod C Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 113
|102 Saddlewalk Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$2,389,497
|June Lake Pod K Pb 84 Pg 90
|June Lake Blvd
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$600,000
|Wakefield Sec 5
|3051 Romain Trl
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$408,000
|Spring Meadow
|2002 Spring Meadow Cir
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$710,000
|Belshire Ph 1 Pb 45 Pg 44
|2049 Belshire Way
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$785,000
|Campbell Station Sec 9 Pb 33 Pg 147
|1174 Mccoury Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$592,500
|Cameron Farms Sec 5-a Pb 21 Pg 52
|2830 Iroquois Dr
|Thompson Station
|37179
|$580,000
|Village At Thompson Sta Pb 16 Pg 43
|2737 Village Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$879,623
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec20 Pb 77 Pg 122
|3320 Longport Ln
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,199,990
|Fountain View Sec1 Pb 81 Pg 78
|4033 Kathie Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$499,900
|Tollgate Village Ph2b Pb 79 Pg 139
|3113 Setting Sun Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,995,000
|Mill @ Bond Springs Sec3 Pb 78 Pg 52
|5168 Bond Mill Rd
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$265,000
|Cherry Glen Condo Sec 1 Pb 34 Pg 71
|311 Cashmere Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$2,541,500
|Mill @ Bond Springs Sec2 Pb 75 Pg 34
|5201 Bond Springs Ct
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$453,399
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec 9a Pb 60 Pg 124
|1478 Channing Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$2,525,000
|Stone Family Trust Pb 83 Pg 38
|1927 Sedberry Rd
|Thompsons Station
|37179
