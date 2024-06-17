Williamson County Property Transfers May 28, 2024

See where houses and property sold for May 28-31, 2024, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here
|Price
|Subdivision
|Address
|City
|Zipcode
|$779,900
|Hillsboro Acres Pb 3 Pg 35
|1008 Ridgecrest Dr
|Franklin
|37069
|$1,016,942
|Westhaven Sec Jewell 1 Pb 81 Pg 36
|7037 Bolton St
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,750,000
|Myles Manor Pb 1 Pg 100 Block B
|242 Myles Manor Ct
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,315,000
|Lockwood Glen Sec9 Pb 71 Pg 112
|400 Dewar Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$325,000
|Spring Hill Business Park Pb 34 Pg 107
|4918 Main St #10
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,450,000
|Stephens Valley Sec7 Pb 77 Pg 35
|6053 Pasquo Rd
|Nashville
|37221
|$1,176,000
|August Park Ph1a Pb 77 Pg 5
|5933 Hunt Valley Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$10
|Willowmet Sec 2 Pb 33 Pg 130
|1077 Walnut Bend Ln
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,690,000
|Tuscany Hills Sec 4 Pb 55 Pg 142
|9613 Amalfi Ct
|Brentwood
|37027
|$475,000
|Grove Sec16 Pb 79 Pg 23
|8708 Weller Ln
|College Grove
|37046
|$490,000
|909 Mountain View Pvt Ct
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$490,000
|Fieldstone Farms Sec Y Pb 21 Pg 145
|3001 Wilcot Way
|Franklin
|37069
|$965,000
|Carriage Hills Sec 5 Pb 18 Pg 113
|1731 Reins Ct
|Brentwood
|37027
|$674,185
|Tollgate Village Ph2b Pb 79 Pg 139
|2028 Tollgate Blvd
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$400,000
|Grove Sec 14 Pb 75 Pg 24
|9113 Sawtooth Ln
|College Grove
|37046
|$1,050,000
|Temple Hills Sec 7 Pb 9 Pg 40
|115 St Andrews Dr
|Franklin
|37069
|$984,564
|Westhaven Sec Jewell 1 Pb 81 Pg 36
|4036 Edwin Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$822,900
|Burkitt Village Ph6 Pb 64 Pg 144
|704 Calmore Ct
|Nolensville
|37135
|$1,225,000
|Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec38 Pb 71 Pg 113
|3002 Portland Ct
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,325,000
|Kings Chapel Sec5 Pb 63 Pg 3
|4031 Old Light Cir
|Arrington
|37014
|$749,900
|Forrest Crossing Sec 6 Pb 15 Pg 55
|416 Ridgestone Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$670,000
|Maplewood Sec 5 Pb 9 Pg 147a
|402 Sugartree Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$500,000
|Shadow Green Condos Sec1 Pb 75 Pg 98
|1801 Shadow Green Dr 206
|Franklin
|37064
|$721,000
|Arbors @ Autumn Ridge Ph16 Pb 70 Pg 78
|1023 Alpaca Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$860,000
|Highlands At Ladd Park Section 01 Pb 50 Pg 99
|263 Irvine Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$900,000
|Laurelwood Pb 5 Pg 11
|6328 Laurelwood Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$483,199
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec18 Pb 77 Pg 50
|3254 Sassafras Ln
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$828,686
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec18 Pb 77 Pg 50
|3282 Sassafras Ln
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,100,000
|9778 Concord Rd
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,375,000
|Bridgemore Village Sec2c Pb 60 Pg 99
|2788 Cabin Run Bridge Rd
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$472,000
|4907 Bethesda-duplex Rd
|College Grove
|37046
|$684,500
|Kyles Creek Ph2 Sec1 Pb 59 Pg 72
|7159 Kyles Creek Dr
|Fairview
|37062
|$840,000
|Sullivan Farms Sec B Pb 29 Pg 28
|427 William Wallace Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$536,000
|2028 Moultrie Cir E1
|Franklin
|37064
|$699,900
|Founders Pointe Sec 1 Pb 19 Pg 63
|204 Lancelot Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$605,000
|Wyngate Est Ph 5 Pb 21 Pg 37
|1600 Inverness Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$8,500,000
|Troubadour Ph1 Sec3 Pb 74 Pg 54
|7267 Harlow Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$715,000
|Arbors @ Autumn Ridge Ph 1 Pb 54 Pg 85
|4189 Miles Johnson Pkwy
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$405,000
|Prescott Place
|142 Stanton Hall Ln
|Franklin
|37069
|$3,261,950
|Hills Pb 79 Pg 107
|1936 Silver Fox Rd
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,410,130
|Pasadena Pb 81 Pg 73
|1025 Pasadena Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$825,000
|Silver Stream Farm Sec 3 Pb 50 Pg 2
|3012 Wanamaker Trl
|Nolensville
|37135
|$396,870
|1050 Mountain View Pvt Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$2,837,500
|Treemont Pb 44 Pg 85
|105 Treemont Ln
|Franklin
|37069
|$1,579,900
|Kings Chapel Sec13 Pb 80 Pg 37
|4704 Majestic Meadows Dr
|Arrington
|37014
|$2,450,000
|Parkside @ Brenthaven Pb 76 Pg 2
|8256 Frontier Ln
|Brentwood
|37027
|$500,000
|Generals Retreat Pb 4333 Pg 472
|103 Generals Retreat Pl
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,085,000
|Autumn Ridge Ph2 Pb 48 Pg 49
|3005 Trawler Ct
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$419,635
|1052 Mountain View Pvt Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$989,000
|Ivy Glen Sec 3 Pb 25 Pg 2
|529 Montridge Ct
|Franklin
|37067
|$1,060,000
|Westhaven Sec 47 Pb 65 Pg 107
|4062 Camberley St
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,747,565
|725 W Main St 200
|Franklin
|37064
|$825,000
|Bluebird Hollow Ph1 Pb 75 Pg 142
|1708 Sorrell Park Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$681,274
|Lockwood Glen Sec16 Pb 81 Pg 16
|2073 Braidwood Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$728,145
|Lockwood Glen Sec16 Pb 81 Pg 16
|2091 Braidwood Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$925,000
|Brentwood So Ltd Sec 1 Pb 4 Pg 97
|7017 Ellendale Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$2,000,000
|Grove Sec13 Pb 72 Pg 72
|9416 Thatchbay Ct
|College Grove
|37046
|$2,670,300
|Pinewood Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,250,000
|Hoffman Pb 34 Pg 117
|2805 Ferguson Rd
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$570,000
|Mooreland Est Sec 1 Pb 10 Pg 34 Block C127
|7017 Tartan Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$800,000
|5171 Russell Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,059,930
|Echelon Sec1 Pb 66 Pg 101
|123 Obree Ct
|Franklin
|37064
|$500,000
|Hughes Harry Rev Tr
|3147 Blazer Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,340,000
|River Landing Sec 1 Pb 28 Pg 83
|201 Winburn Ln
|Franklin
|37069
|$820,000
|Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec28 Pb 64 Pg 9
|954 Ryecroft Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,752,725
|Simmons Ridge Sec12 Pb 81 Pg 128
|Red Bird Cir
|Franklin
|37067
|$799,900
|Tollgate Village Sec17 Pb 70 Pg 12
|2117 Maytown Cir
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$907,500
|2600 York Rd
|Nolensville
|37135
|$8,000,000
|Old Hwy 96
|Franklin
|37064
|$927,310
|Lockwood Glen Sec16 Pb 81 Pg 16
|1025 Braidwood Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,100,000
|Westhaven Sec 36 Pb 57 Pg 107
|316 Fitzgerald St
|Franklin
|37064
|$357,915
|Fairhaven Pb 82 Pg 68
|5069 Fairhaven Pvt Cir
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$650,000
|Harpeth Meadows Pb 3 Pg 16
|211 Franklin Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$749,900
|Forrest Crossing Sec 6 Pb 15 Pg 55
|429 Ridgestone Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$470,000
|Bent Creek Townhomes
|1016 Hebron Trace Pvt Dr
|Nolensville
|37135
|$435,000
|Candlewood Sec 4 Pb 32 Pg 99
|2948 Hearthside Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,150,000
|Harpeth Woods Sec 3 Pb 29 Pg 106
|4208 Petes Pl
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,749,900
|Annecy Ph3c Pb 80 Pg 13
|3545 Josephine Way
|Nolensville
|37135
|$983,280
|Daventry Sec5 Pb 79 Pg 137
|3515 Barnsley Ln
|Franklin
|37067
|$700,020
|Stream Valley Sec 18 Pb 79 Pg 88
|4013 Oglethorpe Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,166,505
|Daventry Sec3 Pb 76 Pg 88
|3400 Dunchurch Ct
|Franklin
|37067
|$867,687
|Lockwood Glen Sec16 Pb 81 Pg 16
|1019 Braidwood Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$875,000
|Enclave @ Dove Lake Sec1 Pb 71 Pg 99
|7720 Thayer Rd
|Nolensville
|37135
|$489,900
|Cherry Grove Ph 1 Pb 30 Pg 63
|2304 Lismore Ct
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$2,000,000
|Montpier Farms Sec 5 Pb 4 Pg 96
|1207 Perkins Ln
|Franklin
|37069
|$1,600,000
|4005 Old Hillsboro Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$899,900
|Villages @ Southbrooke Sec1 Pb 77 Pg 69
|2103 Hollydale Alley
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,380,000
|Chenoweth Sec 4 Pb 15 Pg 57
|910 Elmington Ct
|Brentwood
|37027
|$895,000
|Bent Creek Ph 2 Sec 2 Pb 44 Pg 122
|4821 Powder Spring Rd
|Nolensville
|37135
|$562,900
|Pepper Tree Cove Ph1 Pb 68 Pg 35
|7163 Pepper Tree Cir
|Fairview
|37062
|$509,265
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec18 Pb 77 Pg 50
|3258 Sassafras Ln
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$350,000
|Cunningham Pb 51 Pg 70
|2261 N Berrys Chapel Rd
|Franklin
|37069
|$356,400
|Landings @ Preston Park Pb 77 Pg 85
|574 Rosling Pvt Pass
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$423,255
|1030 Mountain View Pvt Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$2,000
|405 Lewisburg Ave
|Franklin
|37064
|$63,000
|4315 S Carothers Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,450,000
|Brentwood Meadows Sec 4 Pb 3 Pg 21
|1504 Lipscomb Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$429,120
|1038 Mountain View Pvt Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,700,000
|Westhaven Section 27 Pb 53 Pg 18
|457 Wild Elm St
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,974,900
|Hardeman Springs Sec4 Pb 77 Pg 56
|6080 Porters Union Way
|Arrington
|37014
|$538,000
|Simmons Ridge Sec1 Pb 63 Pg 123
|1053 Honey Bush Cir
|Franklin
|37064
|$601,000
|Royal Oaks Sec 3 Pb 4 Pg 56
|106 Cambridge Pl
|Franklin
|37067
|$427,200
|1032 Mountain View Pvt Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,975,000
|Brenthaven Sec 5 Pb 4 Pg 19
|8129 Devens Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$860,000
|Owl Creek Ph2 Pb 64 Pg 48
|9793 Glenmore Ln
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,025,000
|Rogersshire Sec 5 Pb 26 Pg 148
|218 Bancroft Cv
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,370,000
|Ambergate Sec 1 Pb 43 Pg 56
|4330 Ambergate Ct
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,950,000
|Myers Pb 70 Pg 123
|9459 Clovercroft Rd
|Franklin
|37067
|$990,805
|Daventry Sec5 Pb 79 Pg 137
|3504 Barnsley Ln
|Franklin
|37067
|$685,000
|Mccord Prop Pb 38 Pg 116
|King Rd
|Fairview
|37062
|$1,999,000
|Blackberry Ridge Pb 60 Pg 14
|5029 Cobbler Ridge Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,450,000
|Brentmeade Est Sec 4 Pb 13 Pg 16
|912 Jones Pkwy
|Brentwood
|37027
|$734,660
|Richvale Ph2 Pb 79 Pg 133
|7301 Dutch River Cir
|Fairview
|37062
|$740,000
|Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec 9 Pb 56 Pg 118
|356 Irvine Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,150,000
|Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec19 Pb 64 Pg 70
|267 Rich Cir
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,330,000
|Daventry Sec5 Pb 79 Pg 137
|3305 High Peak Way
|Franklin
|37067
|$522,000
|Crowne Pointe Sec 1 Pb 21 Pg 87
|2710 New Port Royal Rd
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,324,500
|Westhaven Sec Jewell 1 Pb 82 Pg 134
|1037 Camley St
|Franklin
|37064
|$627,500
|Shadow Green Sec1 Pb 75 Pg 98
|606 Vintage Green Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,094,900
|Brittain Downs Ph2 Sec1 Pb 57 Pg 148
|1569 Eden Rose Place
|Nolensville
|37135
|$785,000
|Sneed Forest Sec 1 Pb 4 Pg 76
|1409 Sneed Rd W
|Franklin
|37069
|$2,300,000
|Troubadour Sec12a Pb 82 Pg 73
|8378 Six String Pvt Dr
|Arrington
|37014
|$2,850,000
|Troubadour Sec12a Pb 82 Pg 73
|8394 Six String Pvt Dr
|Arrington
|37014
|$735,000
|Forrest Crossing Sec 4 Pb 11 Pg 34
|524 Ridgestone Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$915,000
|Amelia Park Sec4 Pb 64 Pg 20
|1302 Fairbanks St
|Franklin
|37067
|$2,300,000
|Traditions Sec3 Pb 72 Pg 39
|1863 Traditions Cir
|Brentwood
|37027
|$699,900
|Mcfarlin Woods Sec 3 Pb 26 Pg 143
|300 Walpole Ct
|Nolensville
|37135
|$4,205,148
|Witherspoon Sec8 Pb 77 Pg 22
|9325 Joslin Ct
|Brentwood
|37027
|$2,900,000
|4655 Harpeth-peyt Rd
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$586,800
|Bent Creek Ph6 Sec1b Pb 57 Pg 122
|5072 Falling Water Rd
|Nolensville
|37135
|$1,800,000
|4275 Old Hillsboro Rd
|Franklin
|37064
Please join our FREE Newsletter