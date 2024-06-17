Williamson County Property Transfers May 28, 2024

By
Michael Carpenter
-
property transfers real estate

See where houses and property sold for May 28-31, 2024, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here

PriceSubdivisionAddressCityZipcode
$779,900Hillsboro Acres Pb 3 Pg 351008 Ridgecrest DrFranklin37069
$1,016,942Westhaven Sec Jewell 1 Pb 81 Pg 367037 Bolton StFranklin37064
$1,750,000Myles Manor Pb 1 Pg 100 Block B242 Myles Manor CtFranklin37064
$1,315,000Lockwood Glen Sec9 Pb 71 Pg 112400 Dewar DrFranklin37064
$325,000Spring Hill Business Park Pb 34 Pg 1074918 Main St #10Franklin37064
$1,450,000Stephens Valley Sec7 Pb 77 Pg 356053 Pasquo RdNashville37221
$1,176,000August Park Ph1a Pb 77 Pg 55933 Hunt Valley DrSpring Hill37174
$10Willowmet Sec 2 Pb 33 Pg 1301077 Walnut Bend LnBrentwood37027
$1,690,000Tuscany Hills Sec 4 Pb 55 Pg 1429613 Amalfi CtBrentwood37027
$475,000Grove Sec16 Pb 79 Pg 238708 Weller LnCollege Grove37046
$490,000909 Mountain View Pvt CtSpring Hill37174
$490,000Fieldstone Farms Sec Y Pb 21 Pg 1453001 Wilcot WayFranklin37069
$965,000Carriage Hills Sec 5 Pb 18 Pg 1131731 Reins CtBrentwood37027
$674,185Tollgate Village Ph2b Pb 79 Pg 1392028 Tollgate BlvdThompsons Station37179
$400,000Grove Sec 14 Pb 75 Pg 249113 Sawtooth LnCollege Grove37046
$1,050,000Temple Hills Sec 7 Pb 9 Pg 40115 St Andrews DrFranklin37069
$984,564Westhaven Sec Jewell 1 Pb 81 Pg 364036 Edwin RdFranklin37064
$822,900Burkitt Village Ph6 Pb 64 Pg 144704 Calmore CtNolensville37135
$1,225,000Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec38 Pb 71 Pg 1133002 Portland CtFranklin37064
$1,325,000Kings Chapel Sec5 Pb 63 Pg 34031 Old Light CirArrington37014
$749,900Forrest Crossing Sec 6 Pb 15 Pg 55416 Ridgestone DrFranklin37064
$670,000Maplewood Sec 5 Pb 9 Pg 147a402 Sugartree LnFranklin37064
$500,000Shadow Green Condos Sec1 Pb 75 Pg 981801 Shadow Green Dr 206Franklin37064
$721,000Arbors @ Autumn Ridge Ph16 Pb 70 Pg 781023 Alpaca DrSpring Hill37174
$860,000Highlands At Ladd Park Section 01 Pb 50 Pg 99263 Irvine LnFranklin37064
$900,000Laurelwood Pb 5 Pg 116328 Laurelwood DrBrentwood37027
$483,199Fields Of Canterbury Sec18 Pb 77 Pg 503254 Sassafras LnThompsons Station37179
$828,686Fields Of Canterbury Sec18 Pb 77 Pg 503282 Sassafras LnThompsons Station37179
$1,100,0009778 Concord RdBrentwood37027
$1,375,000Bridgemore Village Sec2c Pb 60 Pg 992788 Cabin Run Bridge RdThompsons Station37179
$472,0004907 Bethesda-duplex RdCollege Grove37046
$684,500Kyles Creek Ph2 Sec1 Pb 59 Pg 727159 Kyles Creek DrFairview37062
$840,000Sullivan Farms Sec B Pb 29 Pg 28427 William Wallace DrFranklin37064
$536,0002028 Moultrie Cir E1Franklin37064
$699,900Founders Pointe Sec 1 Pb 19 Pg 63204 Lancelot LnFranklin37064
$605,000Wyngate Est Ph 5 Pb 21 Pg 371600 Inverness DrSpring Hill37174
$8,500,000Troubadour Ph1 Sec3 Pb 74 Pg 547267 Harlow DrCollege Grove37046
$715,000Arbors @ Autumn Ridge Ph 1 Pb 54 Pg 854189 Miles Johnson PkwySpring Hill37174
$405,000Prescott Place142 Stanton Hall LnFranklin37069
$3,261,950Hills Pb 79 Pg 1071936 Silver Fox RdThompsons Station37179
$1,410,130Pasadena Pb 81 Pg 731025 Pasadena DrBrentwood37027
$825,000Silver Stream Farm Sec 3 Pb 50 Pg 23012 Wanamaker TrlNolensville37135
$396,8701050 Mountain View Pvt DrThompsons Station37179
$2,837,500Treemont Pb 44 Pg 85105 Treemont LnFranklin37069
$1,579,900Kings Chapel Sec13 Pb 80 Pg 374704 Majestic Meadows DrArrington37014
$2,450,000Parkside @ Brenthaven Pb 76 Pg 28256 Frontier LnBrentwood37027
$500,000Generals Retreat Pb 4333 Pg 472103 Generals Retreat PlFranklin37064
$1,085,000Autumn Ridge Ph2 Pb 48 Pg 493005 Trawler CtSpring Hill37174
$419,6351052 Mountain View Pvt DrThompsons Station37179
$989,000Ivy Glen Sec 3 Pb 25 Pg 2529 Montridge CtFranklin37067
$1,060,000Westhaven Sec 47 Pb 65 Pg 1074062 Camberley StFranklin37064
$2,747,565725 W Main St 200Franklin37064
$825,000Bluebird Hollow Ph1 Pb 75 Pg 1421708 Sorrell Park DrSpring Hill37174
$681,274Lockwood Glen Sec16 Pb 81 Pg 162073 Braidwood LnFranklin37064
$728,145Lockwood Glen Sec16 Pb 81 Pg 162091 Braidwood LnFranklin37064
$925,000Brentwood So Ltd Sec 1 Pb 4 Pg 977017 Ellendale DrBrentwood37027
$2,000,000Grove Sec13 Pb 72 Pg 729416 Thatchbay CtCollege Grove37046
$2,670,300Pinewood RdFranklin37064
$2,250,000Hoffman Pb 34 Pg 1172805 Ferguson RdSpring Hill37174
$570,000Mooreland Est Sec 1 Pb 10 Pg 34 Block C1277017 Tartan DrBrentwood37027
$800,0005171 Russell RdFranklin37064
$1,059,930Echelon Sec1 Pb 66 Pg 101123 Obree CtFranklin37064
$500,000Hughes Harry Rev Tr3147 Blazer RdFranklin37064
$1,340,000River Landing Sec 1 Pb 28 Pg 83201 Winburn LnFranklin37069
$820,000Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec28 Pb 64 Pg 9954 Ryecroft LnFranklin37064
$2,752,725Simmons Ridge Sec12 Pb 81 Pg 128Red Bird CirFranklin37067
$799,900Tollgate Village Sec17 Pb 70 Pg 122117 Maytown CirThompsons Station37179
$907,5002600 York RdNolensville37135
$8,000,000Old Hwy 96Franklin37064
$927,310Lockwood Glen Sec16 Pb 81 Pg 161025 Braidwood LnFranklin37064
$1,100,000Westhaven Sec 36 Pb 57 Pg 107316 Fitzgerald StFranklin37064
$357,915Fairhaven Pb 82 Pg 685069 Fairhaven Pvt CirThompsons Station37179
$650,000Harpeth Meadows Pb 3 Pg 16211 Franklin RdFranklin37064
$749,900Forrest Crossing Sec 6 Pb 15 Pg 55429 Ridgestone DrFranklin37064
$470,000Bent Creek Townhomes1016 Hebron Trace Pvt DrNolensville37135
$435,000Candlewood Sec 4 Pb 32 Pg 992948 Hearthside DrSpring Hill37174
$1,150,000Harpeth Woods Sec 3 Pb 29 Pg 1064208 Petes PlFranklin37064
$1,749,900Annecy Ph3c Pb 80 Pg 133545 Josephine WayNolensville37135
$983,280Daventry Sec5 Pb 79 Pg 1373515 Barnsley LnFranklin37067
$700,020Stream Valley Sec 18 Pb 79 Pg 884013 Oglethorpe DrFranklin37064
$1,166,505Daventry Sec3 Pb 76 Pg 883400 Dunchurch CtFranklin37067
$867,687Lockwood Glen Sec16 Pb 81 Pg 161019 Braidwood LnFranklin37064
$875,000Enclave @ Dove Lake Sec1 Pb 71 Pg 997720 Thayer RdNolensville37135
$489,900Cherry Grove Ph 1 Pb 30 Pg 632304 Lismore CtSpring Hill37174
$2,000,000Montpier Farms Sec 5 Pb 4 Pg 961207 Perkins LnFranklin37069
$1,600,0004005 Old Hillsboro RdFranklin37064
$899,900Villages @ Southbrooke Sec1 Pb 77 Pg 692103 Hollydale AlleyFranklin37064
$1,380,000Chenoweth Sec 4 Pb 15 Pg 57910 Elmington CtBrentwood37027
$895,000Bent Creek Ph 2 Sec 2 Pb 44 Pg 1224821 Powder Spring RdNolensville37135
$562,900Pepper Tree Cove Ph1 Pb 68 Pg 357163 Pepper Tree CirFairview37062
$509,265Fields Of Canterbury Sec18 Pb 77 Pg 503258 Sassafras LnThompsons Station37179
$350,000Cunningham Pb 51 Pg 702261 N Berrys Chapel RdFranklin37069
$356,400Landings @ Preston Park Pb 77 Pg 85574 Rosling Pvt PassSpring Hill37174
$423,2551030 Mountain View Pvt DrSpring Hill37174
$2,000405 Lewisburg AveFranklin37064
$63,0004315 S Carothers RdFranklin37064
$2,450,000Brentwood Meadows Sec 4 Pb 3 Pg 211504 Lipscomb DrBrentwood37027
$429,1201038 Mountain View Pvt DrThompsons Station37179
$1,700,000Westhaven Section 27 Pb 53 Pg 18457 Wild Elm StFranklin37064
$1,974,900Hardeman Springs Sec4 Pb 77 Pg 566080 Porters Union WayArrington37014
$538,000Simmons Ridge Sec1 Pb 63 Pg 1231053 Honey Bush CirFranklin37064
$601,000Royal Oaks Sec 3 Pb 4 Pg 56106 Cambridge PlFranklin37067
$427,2001032 Mountain View Pvt DrThompsons Station37179
$1,975,000Brenthaven Sec 5 Pb 4 Pg 198129 Devens DrBrentwood37027
$860,000Owl Creek Ph2 Pb 64 Pg 489793 Glenmore LnBrentwood37027
$1,025,000Rogersshire Sec 5 Pb 26 Pg 148218 Bancroft CvFranklin37064
$1,370,000Ambergate Sec 1 Pb 43 Pg 564330 Ambergate CtFranklin37064
$2,950,000Myers Pb 70 Pg 1239459 Clovercroft RdFranklin37067
$990,805Daventry Sec5 Pb 79 Pg 1373504 Barnsley LnFranklin37067
$685,000Mccord Prop Pb 38 Pg 116King RdFairview37062
$1,999,000Blackberry Ridge Pb 60 Pg 145029 Cobbler Ridge RdFranklin37064
$1,450,000Brentmeade Est Sec 4 Pb 13 Pg 16912 Jones PkwyBrentwood37027
$734,660Richvale Ph2 Pb 79 Pg 1337301 Dutch River CirFairview37062
$740,000Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec 9 Pb 56 Pg 118356 Irvine LnFranklin37064
$1,150,000Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec19 Pb 64 Pg 70267 Rich CirFranklin37064
$1,330,000Daventry Sec5 Pb 79 Pg 1373305 High Peak WayFranklin37067
$522,000Crowne Pointe Sec 1 Pb 21 Pg 872710 New Port Royal RdThompsons Station37179
$1,324,500Westhaven Sec Jewell 1 Pb 82 Pg 1341037 Camley StFranklin37064
$627,500Shadow Green Sec1 Pb 75 Pg 98606 Vintage Green LnFranklin37064
$1,094,900Brittain Downs Ph2 Sec1 Pb 57 Pg 1481569 Eden Rose PlaceNolensville37135
$785,000Sneed Forest Sec 1 Pb 4 Pg 761409 Sneed Rd WFranklin37069
$2,300,000Troubadour Sec12a Pb 82 Pg 738378 Six String Pvt DrArrington37014
$2,850,000Troubadour Sec12a Pb 82 Pg 738394 Six String Pvt DrArrington37014
$735,000Forrest Crossing Sec 4 Pb 11 Pg 34524 Ridgestone DrFranklin37064
$915,000Amelia Park Sec4 Pb 64 Pg 201302 Fairbanks StFranklin37067
$2,300,000Traditions Sec3 Pb 72 Pg 391863 Traditions CirBrentwood37027
$699,900Mcfarlin Woods Sec 3 Pb 26 Pg 143300 Walpole CtNolensville37135
$4,205,148Witherspoon Sec8 Pb 77 Pg 229325 Joslin CtBrentwood37027
$2,900,0004655 Harpeth-peyt RdThompsons Station37179
$586,800Bent Creek Ph6 Sec1b Pb 57 Pg 1225072 Falling Water RdNolensville37135
$1,800,0004275 Old Hillsboro RdFranklin37064

