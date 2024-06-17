Williamson County Property Transfers May 28, 2024

See where houses and property sold for May 28-31, 2024, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here

Price Subdivision Address City Zipcode $779,900 Hillsboro Acres Pb 3 Pg 35 1008 Ridgecrest Dr Franklin 37069 $1,016,942 Westhaven Sec Jewell 1 Pb 81 Pg 36 7037 Bolton St Franklin 37064 $1,750,000 Myles Manor Pb 1 Pg 100 Block B 242 Myles Manor Ct Franklin 37064 $1,315,000 Lockwood Glen Sec9 Pb 71 Pg 112 400 Dewar Dr Franklin 37064 $325,000 Spring Hill Business Park Pb 34 Pg 107 4918 Main St #10 Franklin 37064 $1,450,000 Stephens Valley Sec7 Pb 77 Pg 35 6053 Pasquo Rd Nashville 37221 $1,176,000 August Park Ph1a Pb 77 Pg 5 5933 Hunt Valley Dr Spring Hill 37174 $10 Willowmet Sec 2 Pb 33 Pg 130 1077 Walnut Bend Ln Brentwood 37027 $1,690,000 Tuscany Hills Sec 4 Pb 55 Pg 142 9613 Amalfi Ct Brentwood 37027 $475,000 Grove Sec16 Pb 79 Pg 23 8708 Weller Ln College Grove 37046 $490,000 909 Mountain View Pvt Ct Spring Hill 37174 $490,000 Fieldstone Farms Sec Y Pb 21 Pg 145 3001 Wilcot Way Franklin 37069 $965,000 Carriage Hills Sec 5 Pb 18 Pg 113 1731 Reins Ct Brentwood 37027 $674,185 Tollgate Village Ph2b Pb 79 Pg 139 2028 Tollgate Blvd Thompsons Station 37179 $400,000 Grove Sec 14 Pb 75 Pg 24 9113 Sawtooth Ln College Grove 37046 $1,050,000 Temple Hills Sec 7 Pb 9 Pg 40 115 St Andrews Dr Franklin 37069 $984,564 Westhaven Sec Jewell 1 Pb 81 Pg 36 4036 Edwin Rd Franklin 37064 $822,900 Burkitt Village Ph6 Pb 64 Pg 144 704 Calmore Ct Nolensville 37135 $1,225,000 Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec38 Pb 71 Pg 113 3002 Portland Ct Franklin 37064 $1,325,000 Kings Chapel Sec5 Pb 63 Pg 3 4031 Old Light Cir Arrington 37014 $749,900 Forrest Crossing Sec 6 Pb 15 Pg 55 416 Ridgestone Dr Franklin 37064 $670,000 Maplewood Sec 5 Pb 9 Pg 147a 402 Sugartree Ln Franklin 37064 $500,000 Shadow Green Condos Sec1 Pb 75 Pg 98 1801 Shadow Green Dr 206 Franklin 37064 $721,000 Arbors @ Autumn Ridge Ph16 Pb 70 Pg 78 1023 Alpaca Dr Spring Hill 37174 $860,000 Highlands At Ladd Park Section 01 Pb 50 Pg 99 263 Irvine Ln Franklin 37064 $900,000 Laurelwood Pb 5 Pg 11 6328 Laurelwood Dr Brentwood 37027 $483,199 Fields Of Canterbury Sec18 Pb 77 Pg 50 3254 Sassafras Ln Thompsons Station 37179 $828,686 Fields Of Canterbury Sec18 Pb 77 Pg 50 3282 Sassafras Ln Thompsons Station 37179 $1,100,000 9778 Concord Rd Brentwood 37027 $1,375,000 Bridgemore Village Sec2c Pb 60 Pg 99 2788 Cabin Run Bridge Rd Thompsons Station 37179 $472,000 4907 Bethesda-duplex Rd College Grove 37046 $684,500 Kyles Creek Ph2 Sec1 Pb 59 Pg 72 7159 Kyles Creek Dr Fairview 37062 $840,000 Sullivan Farms Sec B Pb 29 Pg 28 427 William Wallace Dr Franklin 37064 $536,000 2028 Moultrie Cir E1 Franklin 37064 $699,900 Founders Pointe Sec 1 Pb 19 Pg 63 204 Lancelot Ln Franklin 37064 $605,000 Wyngate Est Ph 5 Pb 21 Pg 37 1600 Inverness Dr Spring Hill 37174 $8,500,000 Troubadour Ph1 Sec3 Pb 74 Pg 54 7267 Harlow Dr College Grove 37046 $715,000 Arbors @ Autumn Ridge Ph 1 Pb 54 Pg 85 4189 Miles Johnson Pkwy Spring Hill 37174 $405,000 Prescott Place 142 Stanton Hall Ln Franklin 37069 $3,261,950 Hills Pb 79 Pg 107 1936 Silver Fox Rd Thompsons Station 37179 $1,410,130 Pasadena Pb 81 Pg 73 1025 Pasadena Dr Brentwood 37027 $825,000 Silver Stream Farm Sec 3 Pb 50 Pg 2 3012 Wanamaker Trl Nolensville 37135 $396,870 1050 Mountain View Pvt Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $2,837,500 Treemont Pb 44 Pg 85 105 Treemont Ln Franklin 37069 $1,579,900 Kings Chapel Sec13 Pb 80 Pg 37 4704 Majestic Meadows Dr Arrington 37014 $2,450,000 Parkside @ Brenthaven Pb 76 Pg 2 8256 Frontier Ln Brentwood 37027 $500,000 Generals Retreat Pb 4333 Pg 472 103 Generals Retreat Pl Franklin 37064 $1,085,000 Autumn Ridge Ph2 Pb 48 Pg 49 3005 Trawler Ct Spring Hill 37174 $419,635 1052 Mountain View Pvt Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $989,000 Ivy Glen Sec 3 Pb 25 Pg 2 529 Montridge Ct Franklin 37067 $1,060,000 Westhaven Sec 47 Pb 65 Pg 107 4062 Camberley St Franklin 37064 $2,747,565 725 W Main St 200 Franklin 37064 $825,000 Bluebird Hollow Ph1 Pb 75 Pg 142 1708 Sorrell Park Dr Spring Hill 37174 $681,274 Lockwood Glen Sec16 Pb 81 Pg 16 2073 Braidwood Ln Franklin 37064 $728,145 Lockwood Glen Sec16 Pb 81 Pg 16 2091 Braidwood Ln Franklin 37064 $925,000 Brentwood So Ltd Sec 1 Pb 4 Pg 97 7017 Ellendale Dr Brentwood 37027 $2,000,000 Grove Sec13 Pb 72 Pg 72 9416 Thatchbay Ct College Grove 37046 $2,670,300 Pinewood Rd Franklin 37064 $2,250,000 Hoffman Pb 34 Pg 117 2805 Ferguson Rd Spring Hill 37174 $570,000 Mooreland Est Sec 1 Pb 10 Pg 34 Block C127 7017 Tartan Dr Brentwood 37027 $800,000 5171 Russell Rd Franklin 37064 $1,059,930 Echelon Sec1 Pb 66 Pg 101 123 Obree Ct Franklin 37064 $500,000 Hughes Harry Rev Tr 3147 Blazer Rd Franklin 37064 $1,340,000 River Landing Sec 1 Pb 28 Pg 83 201 Winburn Ln Franklin 37069 $820,000 Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec28 Pb 64 Pg 9 954 Ryecroft Ln Franklin 37064 $2,752,725 Simmons Ridge Sec12 Pb 81 Pg 128 Red Bird Cir Franklin 37067 $799,900 Tollgate Village Sec17 Pb 70 Pg 12 2117 Maytown Cir Thompsons Station 37179 $907,500 2600 York Rd Nolensville 37135 $8,000,000 Old Hwy 96 Franklin 37064 $927,310 Lockwood Glen Sec16 Pb 81 Pg 16 1025 Braidwood Ln Franklin 37064 $1,100,000 Westhaven Sec 36 Pb 57 Pg 107 316 Fitzgerald St Franklin 37064 $357,915 Fairhaven Pb 82 Pg 68 5069 Fairhaven Pvt Cir Thompsons Station 37179 $650,000 Harpeth Meadows Pb 3 Pg 16 211 Franklin Rd Franklin 37064 $749,900 Forrest Crossing Sec 6 Pb 15 Pg 55 429 Ridgestone Dr Franklin 37064 $470,000 Bent Creek Townhomes 1016 Hebron Trace Pvt Dr Nolensville 37135 $435,000 Candlewood Sec 4 Pb 32 Pg 99 2948 Hearthside Dr Spring Hill 37174 $1,150,000 Harpeth Woods Sec 3 Pb 29 Pg 106 4208 Petes Pl Franklin 37064 $1,749,900 Annecy Ph3c Pb 80 Pg 13 3545 Josephine Way Nolensville 37135 $983,280 Daventry Sec5 Pb 79 Pg 137 3515 Barnsley Ln Franklin 37067 $700,020 Stream Valley Sec 18 Pb 79 Pg 88 4013 Oglethorpe Dr Franklin 37064 $1,166,505 Daventry Sec3 Pb 76 Pg 88 3400 Dunchurch Ct Franklin 37067 $867,687 Lockwood Glen Sec16 Pb 81 Pg 16 1019 Braidwood Ln Franklin 37064 $875,000 Enclave @ Dove Lake Sec1 Pb 71 Pg 99 7720 Thayer Rd Nolensville 37135 $489,900 Cherry Grove Ph 1 Pb 30 Pg 63 2304 Lismore Ct Spring Hill 37174 $2,000,000 Montpier Farms Sec 5 Pb 4 Pg 96 1207 Perkins Ln Franklin 37069 $1,600,000 4005 Old Hillsboro Rd Franklin 37064 $899,900 Villages @ Southbrooke Sec1 Pb 77 Pg 69 2103 Hollydale Alley Franklin 37064 $1,380,000 Chenoweth Sec 4 Pb 15 Pg 57 910 Elmington Ct Brentwood 37027 $895,000 Bent Creek Ph 2 Sec 2 Pb 44 Pg 122 4821 Powder Spring Rd Nolensville 37135 $562,900 Pepper Tree Cove Ph1 Pb 68 Pg 35 7163 Pepper Tree Cir Fairview 37062 $509,265 Fields Of Canterbury Sec18 Pb 77 Pg 50 3258 Sassafras Ln Thompsons Station 37179 $350,000 Cunningham Pb 51 Pg 70 2261 N Berrys Chapel Rd Franklin 37069 $356,400 Landings @ Preston Park Pb 77 Pg 85 574 Rosling Pvt Pass Spring Hill 37174 $423,255 1030 Mountain View Pvt Dr Spring Hill 37174 $2,000 405 Lewisburg Ave Franklin 37064 $63,000 4315 S Carothers Rd Franklin 37064 $2,450,000 Brentwood Meadows Sec 4 Pb 3 Pg 21 1504 Lipscomb Dr Brentwood 37027 $429,120 1038 Mountain View Pvt Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $1,700,000 Westhaven Section 27 Pb 53 Pg 18 457 Wild Elm St Franklin 37064 $1,974,900 Hardeman Springs Sec4 Pb 77 Pg 56 6080 Porters Union Way Arrington 37014 $538,000 Simmons Ridge Sec1 Pb 63 Pg 123 1053 Honey Bush Cir Franklin 37064 $601,000 Royal Oaks Sec 3 Pb 4 Pg 56 106 Cambridge Pl Franklin 37067 $427,200 1032 Mountain View Pvt Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $1,975,000 Brenthaven Sec 5 Pb 4 Pg 19 8129 Devens Dr Brentwood 37027 $860,000 Owl Creek Ph2 Pb 64 Pg 48 9793 Glenmore Ln Brentwood 37027 $1,025,000 Rogersshire Sec 5 Pb 26 Pg 148 218 Bancroft Cv Franklin 37064 $1,370,000 Ambergate Sec 1 Pb 43 Pg 56 4330 Ambergate Ct Franklin 37064 $2,950,000 Myers Pb 70 Pg 123 9459 Clovercroft Rd Franklin 37067 $990,805 Daventry Sec5 Pb 79 Pg 137 3504 Barnsley Ln Franklin 37067 $685,000 Mccord Prop Pb 38 Pg 116 King Rd Fairview 37062 $1,999,000 Blackberry Ridge Pb 60 Pg 14 5029 Cobbler Ridge Rd Franklin 37064 $1,450,000 Brentmeade Est Sec 4 Pb 13 Pg 16 912 Jones Pkwy Brentwood 37027 $734,660 Richvale Ph2 Pb 79 Pg 133 7301 Dutch River Cir Fairview 37062 $740,000 Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec 9 Pb 56 Pg 118 356 Irvine Ln Franklin 37064 $1,150,000 Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec19 Pb 64 Pg 70 267 Rich Cir Franklin 37064 $1,330,000 Daventry Sec5 Pb 79 Pg 137 3305 High Peak Way Franklin 37067 $522,000 Crowne Pointe Sec 1 Pb 21 Pg 87 2710 New Port Royal Rd Thompsons Station 37179 $1,324,500 Westhaven Sec Jewell 1 Pb 82 Pg 134 1037 Camley St Franklin 37064 $627,500 Shadow Green Sec1 Pb 75 Pg 98 606 Vintage Green Ln Franklin 37064 $1,094,900 Brittain Downs Ph2 Sec1 Pb 57 Pg 148 1569 Eden Rose Place Nolensville 37135 $785,000 Sneed Forest Sec 1 Pb 4 Pg 76 1409 Sneed Rd W Franklin 37069 $2,300,000 Troubadour Sec12a Pb 82 Pg 73 8378 Six String Pvt Dr Arrington 37014 $2,850,000 Troubadour Sec12a Pb 82 Pg 73 8394 Six String Pvt Dr Arrington 37014 $735,000 Forrest Crossing Sec 4 Pb 11 Pg 34 524 Ridgestone Dr Franklin 37064 $915,000 Amelia Park Sec4 Pb 64 Pg 20 1302 Fairbanks St Franklin 37067 $2,300,000 Traditions Sec3 Pb 72 Pg 39 1863 Traditions Cir Brentwood 37027 $699,900 Mcfarlin Woods Sec 3 Pb 26 Pg 143 300 Walpole Ct Nolensville 37135 $4,205,148 Witherspoon Sec8 Pb 77 Pg 22 9325 Joslin Ct Brentwood 37027 $2,900,000 4655 Harpeth-peyt Rd Thompsons Station 37179 $586,800 Bent Creek Ph6 Sec1b Pb 57 Pg 122 5072 Falling Water Rd Nolensville 37135 $1,800,000 4275 Old Hillsboro Rd Franklin 37064

