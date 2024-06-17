OBITUARY: Frieda Ann Hamrick Holloway

Frieda Ann Hamrick Holloway, age 89 of Franklin, Tennessee passed away on Wednesday, June 12, 2024.

Preceded in death by granddaughter, Callie Leigh James; and brother, Stan Hamrick.

Frieda was a devoted Christian lady. She enjoyed working in her yard and going to the beach. Earlier in her married life, she was an elementary school teacher. Frieda had a love and compassion for animals.

Survived by her husband of 66 years, Richard J. “R.J.” Holloway; daughters, Fran (David) James and Cindy (Scott) Sloan; grandchildren, Keenan (Lauren) Carlton, Andrew (Brandee) James, Megan (Alex) Mayorov, Brian (Kylie) James, Sarah (Jacob) Welch and Josh Sloan; great-grandchildren, Mila and Greyson Mayorov, Tucker, Jace and Miles Carlton, Cayden, Carlie and Everly James, Avery Henderson and Harrison Welch.

Funeral services will be conducted by Bro. Danny Cottrell on Monday, June 17, 2024, at 1:00 p.m. (visitation 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.) at Southern Hills Church of Christ, 2508 Goose Creek Bypass, Franklin, TN. Entombment Woodlawn Mausoleum. Honorary Pallbearers: Elders and Deacons of Southern Hills Church of Christ. Active Pallbearers will be Andrew and Brian James, Keenan Carlton, Doug, Greg and Tim Hamrick. https://www.woodbinefuneralhome.com

