ICYMI: Multi-Million-Dollar Lottery Ticket from Spring Hill Publix Claimed

SPRING HILL – The spotlight is shining brightly on a lucky Publix at 4935 Main Street in Spring Hill that sold not one, but two, multi-million-dollar winning Tennessee Lottery tickets within days of each other last month.

And while the player who holds one of the monumental tickets—a $4 million Mega Millions prize won from the June 10 drawing—has not yet come forward, the winner of a $37.37 million Lotto America jackpot won on June 7 claimed the prize this week.

“What an exciting time!” said Lottery President and CEO Rebecca Paul. “We’re thrilled for our friends at Publix and congratulate the lucky winners. It’s all part of having fun while raising billions for education.”

The $37.37 million Lotto America jackpot—the second largest in game history—was claimed Wednesday at the Lottery’s Nashville headquarters through a trust. The trustee told Lottery officials that the winner plays Lotto America because the purchaser likes the game’s odds. The trustee added that the winner “is full of the utmost joy and gratitude about the good fortune.”

The trust opted for a one-time cash payment of approximately $16.8 million before federal tax withholdings. If the trust had chosen to accept the $37.37 million jackpot as an annuity, the total amount would have been paid in 30 graduated payments over 29 years.

Publix received $5,000 for each of the two multi-million-dollar drawing-style tickets sold for a total of $10,000.

Launched in 2017, Lotto America is available in 15 U.S. lottery jurisdictions. Tickets are just $1 per play with an All Star Bonus add-on feature for an additional $1 per play to multiply non-jackpot prizes. Drawings are held on Monday, Wednesday and Saturday nights.

Meanwhile, the Lottery reminds the as-yet-unknown $4 million Mega Millions ticket holder to sign the back of the ticket. The winner has 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim the prize.

The Tennessee Education Lottery Corporation operates from the revenue it generates through the sale of its products. Since January 20, 2004, the Lottery has raised more than $7.8 billion to fund designated education programs, including college grants, scholarships, and K-12 after-school programs. In addition to the educational beneficiaries, players have won more than $21.4 billion in prizes and Lottery retailers have earned more than $2 billion in commissions.

