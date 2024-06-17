6 Live Shows this Week- June 17, 2024

Here are six live shows to check out this week.
1Alanis Morissette
Sunday, June 23, 7 pm
Bridgestone Arena, 501 Broadway, Nashville
Alanis Morissette announced 31 North America shows for The Triple Moon Tour. Following her 2021-2022 record breaking global tour celebrating 25 years of JAGGED LITTLE PILL, this new tour will feature special guest Rock and Roll Hall of Fame icon Joan Jett & the Blackhearts along with support from Morgan Wade.
Find tickets here.
2Steep Canyon Rangers
Thursday, June 20, 7:30 pm
Ryman Auditorium, 116 Rep. John Lewis Way, Nashville
It’s Bluegrass at The Ryman. Steep Canyon Rangers is a bluegrass band that rose to notoriety after collaborating with Steve Martin.
Find tickets here.
3Tight Ends & Friends Concert
Tuesday, June 18, 9 pm
Brooklyn Bowl, 925 3rd Avenue N, Nashville
For the first time ever, join Tight End University, hosted by George Kittle, Travis Kelce, and Greg Olsen for a night of live music and entertainment. Performers include Jon Pardi and Nate Smith.
Find tickets here.
4Cypress Hill with Nashville Symphony
Saturday, June 22, 8 pm
Ascend Amphitheater, 310 1st Avenue S, Nashville
Signifying a massive year for hip-hop legends Cypress Hill, this exciting collaboration comes in celebration of the 30th anniversary of the group’s iconic second studio album, Black Sunday. From the record that delivered fans mega hits like “Insane in the Brain,” “Hits from the Bong,” “I Ain’t Goin’ Out Like That” and many more, the group will be bringing the full collection to the stage alongside the Nashville Symphony.
Find tickets here.
5Grand Ole Opry
Wednesday, June 19, 7 pm
Opry House, 600 Opry Mills Drive, Nashville
It’s the show that made country music famous. See performances by Ashley McBryde, Riders in the Sky, Clay Walker, and more.
Find tickets here.
6Songwriter Series
Thursday, June 20, 7:30 pm
Franklin Theatre, 419 Main Street, Franklin
The Franklin Theatre Songwriters Series returns with Rivers Rutherford, Joybeth Taylor, and Rhys Rutherford on June 20.
Find tickets here.
