OBITUARY: Susan Rose Ingraham

Susan Rose Ingraham, age 65 of Franklin, TN took the hand of the Lord peacefully on April 28, 2024.

Susan was a 1976 graduate of Page High School where she was the very first Miss Page High School. During her early years, Susan was active with 4-H, FFA, and other school activities both in high school and college. She studied business management, training and development, and interior design at University of Nebraska-Lincoln. She was responsible for leading the team that created the first training program for Ethan Allen Furniture and then went on to lead the development team for a training program with LAZYBOY Furniture.

Susan later started Tap Root Farm Event Center and Equestrian Program and has been the creator of Big Time Fun ever since. Her program was not just a business to her, but a passion. Susan was also involved with multiple equine assisted therapy programs and a volunteer with Barefoot Republic Camp. Susan found and brought so much joy to those around her through her love for horses and her love for helping those in need. She was a believer in hard work and never, never, never giving up; she made sure to pass that sentiment to every child involved with her program as well as all of her beloved friends and family.

Preceded in death by parents, Frank Calvin Ingraham and Frances Rose Ingraham; brother, Harold (Hal) Eric Ingraham; aunt, Anna Ley Ingraham and uncle Johnathan Thomason.

Survived by: daughter, Erica (Ronald II) Hopkins; son, Kurt (Lauren) Ingraham; grandchildren, Ashlynn Rose Walker, Thomas Walker Hopkins, Ronald Edward Hopkins III, and Russell Wyatt Ingraham; sister, Marianna (Jim) Wilson; nieces, Carmen Wilson, Meredith Wilson & Lucia Memmel and aunt, Beverly Thomason.

Funeral services will be conducted at 1:00 pm, May 11, 2024 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. Visitation will be two hours prior to the service. Burial will follow in Nolan-Ingraham Cemetery at Tap Root Farm, 4101 Clovercroft Road, Franklin, TN. Active pallbearers will be Kurt Ingraham, Ronnie Hopkins, Russell Harkai, Adam Bowlds, Paul Courtaway, Gary Henson.

WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 615-794-2289 williamsonmemorial.com

For more obituaries visit https://williamsonsource.com/obituaries/

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email