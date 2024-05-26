Idobi Radio Summer School to Bring Music Festival to Marathon Music Works

idobi Radio Summer School aims to provide emerging and developing bands a platform to be introduced to larger audiences across the country. The inaugural run features some of the most buzzed-about up-and-coming artists in the scene today: Stand Atlantic, Magnolia Park, The Home Team, Scene Queen, Honey Revenge, and Letdown. This group of artists – truly our next generation of headline acts – highlights the music, diversity of culture, inclusivity, and positivity of the community.

The tour will kick off on Wednesday, July 10th, in Cleveland, OH, at the Agora Ballroom and will visit over 25 cities across the country, including stops in Nashville, Houston, Orlando, Philadelphia, Chicago, Denver, Seattle, and more before wrapping in Anaheim, CA on Sunday, August 17th at City National Grove. The tour stops at Marathon Music Works on Friday, July 12th. Tickets are available now at www.summerschooltour.com

idobi Radio Summer School announces Save The Music as their charity partner for the upcoming tour. The festival will donate $0.50 of each ticket sold throughout the tour to Save The Music in support of their mission to help students, schools, and communities reach their full potential through the power of making music. For more information on Save The Music, please visit: https://www.savethemusic.org/.

Save The Music shares, “We are honored to team up with the Summer School tour to support young creatives and build community through the power of music,” said Henry Donahue, Executive Director for Save The Music. “The critical funds raised from this tour will jumpstart much-needed music programs in public schools nationwide.”

Additionally, the festival also announced SonicTap Presents idobi Radio Summer School ORIENTATION NIGHT. Taking place on June 1st at Frogtown Brewery in Los Angeles, the all ages event will feature DJ sets by Scene Queen and The Home Team, as well as live sets from letdown., Ezra, Pretty Ugly, and special guests. Doors open at 5pm. Admission is free for Summer School ticket holders – limited to 300.

Microsoft is the Official Technology Partner of idobi Radio Summer School. The partnership will feature ways the tour uses Microsoft Copilot. “We are excited to partner with Summer School to showcase how Copilot can be used in a couple of different ways,” Amy Sorokas, Director Strategic Partnerships at Microsoft said. “Working with the artists to extend the Summer School creative world and engage with fans, alongside examples of the tour staff using Copilot to meet some very practical needs, made this a great way to show the breadth of what the technology can do.”

Additional partners for the festival include OneRPM, who is subsidizing ticket prices in order to help lower costs for fans, and Hot Topic, who is aiming to amplify the festival as well as support the artists involved throughout its vast marketing network and series of retail stores.

