FAFSA Deadline Extended to May 31

The Tennessee Higher Education Commission (THEC) announced that the deadline to complete the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) has been extended to Friday, May 31. Students who complete the FAFSA by this date will still be eligible for the Tennessee Promise scholarship.

The Tennessee Promise scholarship program offers eligible high school seniors the opportunity to obtain a technical certificate or associate degree tuition-free, paying for tuition and mandatory fees not covered by other financial aid sources.

For tips on completing the FAFSA, visit the Federal Student Aid website or the US Department of Education website. Both websites offer guides and information on completing the FAFSA or making corrections on already-submitted forms. The College for TN website also provides how-to videos for completing the form.

Students and parents who encounter difficulties or have questions are encouraged to call the THEC/Tennessee Student Assistance Corporation (TASC) FAFSA hotline at 1-800-342-1663 or send a message to the FAFSA Help email.

Source: WCS

