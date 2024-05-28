Alleged Professional Pick-Pocketers Arrested in Downtown Nashville

May 25, 2024 – A stealing streak has ended for an alleged professional pick-pocketing couple from Houston, Texas, believed to have been involved in multiple theft incidents from unsuspecting patrons of downtown Nashville bars over the past couple of months.

Miledis Gomez Fonseca, 30, and Andy Alberti Diaz, 40, are now jailed in lieu of $80,000 bond each after security staff at Jason Aldean’s Bar on Broadway spotted them inside the establishment at 1:30 a.m. and alerted members of the police department’s Entertainment District Unit. Central Precinct detectives have been working to identify the couple for weeks after they were seen through multiple surveillance systems engaging in thefts. Detectives know that they would use fraudulently obtained credit cards from stolen wallets to make purchases at Middle Tennessee retailers.

When asked during an interview whether she had any stolen property with her, Fonseca said there were four cell phones and two wallets in her purse that she had lifted earlier in the night from patrons at Jason Aldean’s and Kid Rock’s bars. Detectives were able to return the wallets and three of the cell phones to their rightful owners.

Additional charges are expected against the couple as the investigation continues.

Persons planning to visit Nashville’s bars and entertainment venues are urged to keep cell phones, purses and valuables in their close personal possession at all times, and never lay them down or drape purses over the backs of chairs/barstools.

