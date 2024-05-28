Recent Page High Graduate Identified as Victim in Franklin Shooting

A recent high school graduate died over the weekend after a shooting in Franklin.

The shooting occurred Saturday night in the McKay’s Mill area. According to WSMV, 18-year-old Lily Basil was shot in the right shoulder with an AR-15. She passed away from her injuries at Vanderbilt Medical Center.

Police later arrested 18-year-old Matthew Roufail who admitted to the shooting but claims it was an accident. Roufail was arrested and charged with criminal homicide.

Basil was a recent graduate of Page High School. The school will host a vigil “Light the Night Memorial: Honoring the Life and Legacy of Lily Basil” on Friday, May 31.

Roufail was released from jail on a $150,000 bond.

Police believe this was an isolated incident. The investigation is ongoing.

