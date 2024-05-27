Williamson County Fair Invites Nominations for Veteran Tribute

The Williamson County Fair is proud to honor a new group of veterans at the 2024 Hometown Heroes ceremony on Saturday, August 10, 2024, presented by Atmos Energy.

A cherished tradition of the Williamson County Fair, Hometown Heroes recognizes local veterans who inspire their community. Nominations can be made by submitting the Nomination Form found on the Fair’s website. The deadline for submissions is July 7, 2024. The 20th anniversary Fair will be held Friday, August 2 through Saturday, August 10 at the Williamson County AgExpo Park, and will be marked by 9 Days of Fun celebrating this important milestone.

To be eligible, nominees must have served in any branch of the military between 1940 and present day; must still be living; must live in Williamson County; and must be able to attend the in-person award ceremony on the Nissan Stage at the Fair on Saturday, August 10 at 10:30 a.m.

The Gibson Girls, presented by the Gary Sinise Foundation, will kick off the ceremony with a special tribute performance at 10:30 a.m.

All veterans and active military personnel will receive free entry to the Fair on “Patriot Day,” presented by Buerger, Moseley, and Carson, PLC, in addition to the Hometown Heroes ceremony. Admission to the ceremony is included with fair admission tickets, providing a day filled with entertainment and festivities.

“We love the opportunity to showcase our veterans and the impact they continue to have on our communities,” says Fair Chairman, Diane Giddens. “The nominations come from the community who know these individuals best and it is rewarding for the Fair Board to have the opportunity to share and celebrate with them! We encourage citizens to submit their hometown hero for community service recognition!”

For more information on how to nominate a Hometown Hero and the Williamson County Fair, please visit www.williamsoncountyfair.org.

