Lainey Wilson Takes Home Entertainer of the Year at the ACM Awards

Winners have been announced for the 59th Academy of Country Music Awards. 16-time ACM Award-winning entertainment icon, Reba McEntire, hosted the two-hour commercial-free concert event, which streamed live on Prime Video and the Amazon Music channel on Twitch from the world headquarters of the Dallas Cowboys at The Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas. During the live broadcast, McEntire also enthusiastically announced her return as host for the monumental 60th ACM Awards in 2025.

The Academy’s highest honor, Entertainer of the Year, was awarded to Lainey Wilson. Chris Stapleton led the night in total wins with four awards, Lainey Wilson with three wins, and Luke Combs and Jordan Davis with two wins. The show celebrated Country Music’s biggest stars and emerging talent and featured 18 show-stopping performances from 19 artists, along with exclusive collaborations and unexpected moments that captivated fans worldwide.

Winner Highlights of the 59th Academy of Country Music Awards:

This is Lainey Wilson’s first win for ACM Entertainer of the Year, and her win qualifies her for the coveted ACM Triple Crown Award, celebrating artists who have won New Female/Male Artist/Duo or Group of the Year, Female/Male Artist/Duo/Group of the Year, and Entertainer of the Year. Lainey Wilson is the first woman to achieve the ACM Triple Crown Award in three years (2021 ACM New Female Artist of the Year, 2022 & 2023 Female Artist of the Year, and 2023 Entertainer of the Year) and the first artist since The Chicks (1998-2000). Her three wins tonight brings her ACM Awards count to 10.

Chris Stapleton was the most awarded artist of the evening with four wins, including his eighth win for ACM Album of the Year, four as an artist and four as a producer, making him the artist with the most wins in the category (passing George Strait with seven wins). His win for ACM Male Artist of the Year brings his total in the category to four. Stapleton’s win for ACM Artist-Songwriter of the Year marks his first win in the category. His four wins bring his ACM Awards count to 20.

Old Dominion’s win for ACM Group of the Year marks their seventh consecutive win in the category, tying Rascal Flatts for the most consecutive wins in the category. Their win tonight brings Old Dominion’s ACM Awards count to nine.

Megan Moroney, Nate Smith, and Tigirlily Gold secured their first ACM Awards wins for their respective wins in the three New Artist categories, along with Jordan Davis who took home his first two ACM Awards with an Artist and Songwriter credit on the ACM Song of the Year, “Next Thing You Know.”

Following is the full list of winners in the 14 categories voted on by Academy members:

MAIN AWARDS:

ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR

Lainey Wilson

FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Lainey Wilson

MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Chris Stapleton

DUO OF THE YEAR

Dan + Shay

GROUP OF THE YEAR

Old Dominion

NEW FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Megan Moroney

NEW MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Nate Smith

NEW DUO OR GROUP OF THE YEAR

Tigirlily Gold

ALBUM OF THE YEAR [Awarded to Artist(s)/Producer(s)/Record Company–Label(s)]

Higher – Chris Stapleton

Producers: Chris Stapleton, Dave Cobb, Morgane Stapleton

Record Company-Label: Mercury Nashville

SINGLE OF THE YEAR [Awarded to Artist(s)/Producer(s)/Record Company–Label(s)]

Fast Car – Luke Combs

Producers: Luke Combs, Chip Matthews, Jonathan Singleton

Record Company-Label: River House Artists / Columbia Nashville

SONG OF THE YEAR [Awarded to Songwriter(s)/Publisher(s)/Artist(s)]

Next Thing You Know – Jordan Davis

Songwriters: Chase McGill, Greylan James, Jordan Davis, Josh Osborne

Publishers: Family Farm Songs; Hold On Can I Get A Number 1 Music; Songs of Universal Inc.

VISUAL MEDIA OF THE YEAR [Awarded to Producer(s)/Director(s)/Artist(s)]

Burn It Down – Parker McCollum

Produces: Christen Pinkston &Wesley Stebbins-Perry

Director: Dustin Haney

SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR

Jessie Jo Dillon

ARTIST-SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR

Chris Stapleton

MUSIC EVENT OF THE YEAR [Awarded to Artist(s)/Producer(s)/Record Company–Label(s)]

Save Me – Jelly Roll (with Lainey Wilson)

Producers: Zach Crowell, David Ray Stevens

Record Company-Label: Stoney Creek Records / BMG Nashville

