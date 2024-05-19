Williamson County Public Library to Hold Library Card Design Contest

The Williamson County Public Library System is hosting its first-ever Library Card Design contest.

The design theme is Adventure Awaits at Your Library! There are three categories based on age groups so local artists of all ages can participate.

The contest runs from June 1 – 30. You can find the Official Rules and enter your designs by printing an entry form or filling out the online contest form. Printed entries may be submitted at any of the Branch Libraries.

There will be a community and library officials panel to decide the winner in each age division. Winners will be announced on August 15 with a reception and debut of the designs in September for National Library Card Sign-up Month.

To learn more about the resources at the Williamson County Public Library System, visit wcpltn.org. The Williamson County Public Library System’s Main Library is located in downtown Franklin at 1314 Columbia Avenue.

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email