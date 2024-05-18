BBB Recognizes Businesses and Awards Scholarships to Local High School Students

Better Business Bureau Serving Middle TN and Southern KY recently hosted its 2nd Annual Big Blue Bash celebration with over 200 business leaders in attendance. During the event, several businesses were recognized for exemplifying the highest standards of ethics. Additionally, 12 deserving high school seniors were recognized as Students of Integrity Scholarship recipients.

Meteorologist, Danielle Breezy was the Mistress of Ceremonies, and Dew Tinnin, Founder of Skillway, delivered a keynote address focused on enhancing the client experience.

“BBB is proud to host an event that highlights businesses making a difference in the marketplace and high school students who personify ethical behavior and understand the importance of personal integrity. We have experienced an extraordinary year surrounded by innovative business visionaries, and this event reminded us of the unwavering strength and tenacity of businesses in our community,” said Robyn Householder, President & CEO of Better Business Bureau Middle TN and Southern KY.

Several businesses received recognition as Marketplace Role models. Advanced Correctional Healthcare received the Torch Award in the extra-large category, Frontier Foundation & Crawl Space Repair in the large Category, Event Logistics in the mid-size company category, and Nashville Smiles Up in the small company category. The BBB Torch Awards for Ethics honors organizations that demonstrate personal character, ensure ethical practices, and foster trust within their community.

Guarded Youth Transportation received BBB’s Spark Award for 2024, with Red Cedar Professional Inspections and Penta Solutions securing second and third place respectively. The Spark Award for Entrepreneurship celebrates emerging businesses that embody high character, and cultivate strong culture and community support within their organization.

Additionally, the event honored 12 high school seniors as Students of Integrity Scholarship recipients. These students, representing various high schools in Middle TN and Southern KY, were awarded $1,000 scholarships for their exemplary leadership, community service, personal integrity, and academic achievements.

Recipients represent 12 high schools in Middle TN:

Maxwell Bottoms, Loretto High School, Lawrence County

Mallory Boyd, Goodpasture Christian School, Davidson County

Thomas Camacho, Grace Christian Academy, Williamson County

Laurel Cox, Cascade High School, Bedford County

Gage DeSpain, Nolensville High School, Williamson County

Marie-Synclaire Gbadebo, Pope John Paul II Preparatory School, Sumner County

Andy McBrearty, Springfield High School, Robertson County

Jean Peter, Station Camp High School, Sumner County

Katelyn Rough, Allen County Scottsville High School, Allen County in KY

Ryleigh Simmons Stewarts, Creek High School, Rutherford County

Sarah Turpen, Montgomery Central High School, Montgomery County

Nelyus Wade, Stratford STEM Magnet High School, Davidson County

