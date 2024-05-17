Pups and Pints Postponed Until Sunday May 19

In order to best ensure a PAWsome day and less muddy pawprints, Pups & Pints is officially moving to THIS SUNDAY, May 19. This free spring festival for dogs and their humans will take place at ONEC1TY from 12-4 pm on Sunday, May 19th. The festival benefits the Nashville Humane Association, connects dog-lovers and beer-lovers with the local community, and is open to all ages of humans and pups.

For humans, there will be a Biergarten provided by Bavarian Bierhaus, food truck fare from Cancun Lagoon, Waldo’s Chicken & Beer, Buds & Brews, and Marigold Popcorn, Bark Market shopping, stage demos from Custom Canine Companion, lawn games, and more!

Activities for pups include:

● McEwen Northside and Capitol View pop-up off-leash dog area where pups can let loose.

● Spring Pup Fashion Show sponsored by Stanley Steemer

○ Calling all fashionable pups: Come strut the pupwalk for the chance to win prizes! Register in advance at pupsandpints.com or at the Stanley Steemer booth from 12-2 pm.

● Pup paw-dicures & furrcials in the Furryland “Spaw”

● Pup cups and paw print crafts at the Hecklin booth

● Doggie Meet Ups and group photos on the Main Stage throughout the day. Full schedule

available at pupsandpints.com

● Doggie Yoga with Yoga Muttz in pop-up off-leash dog area

● Fun Photo Ops + more!

There are many ways to donate to the Nashville Humane Association onsite! Grab a bier in the Biergarten – Bavarian Bierhaus will donate $1 for every bier purchased. Drop treat donations in the Welcome Tent NHA yellow donation bin – Bil-Jac, Pupperoni, and Beggin’ Strips will be accepted. Scan the QR at the welcome tent to donate to the Nashville Humane Association right from your phone!

This one-day festival begins on SUNDAY, May 19th at noon and runs throughout the afternoon until 4 PM. Head to The Yard at ONEC1TY, located at 8 City Blvd, Nashville, TN 37209 to enjoy this free, outdoor festival.

This event is open to the public; tickets are not required or available for purchase. Dogs must be leashed. Attendees should bring a valid ID to partake in the libations.

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email