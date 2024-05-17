Photos: Franklin Rodeo 2024 Gets Underway

The Franklin Rodeo kicked off night one at the Ag Center in Franklin, continuing until Saturday, May 18th.

It’s been a longstanding tradition in Franklin since 1949. The Franklin Noon Rotary Club produces the event, raising money for local needy charities in Williamson and Middle Tennessee.

Events at the Rodeo include roping, racing, bull riding, mutton races, and more.

Take a look at photos from this year’s event. You can enjoy the rodeo this weekend with standing-room-only tickets available here.

