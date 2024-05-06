Five Points Franklin Market Kicks off 2024 Season This Week

The 2024 season of the Five Points Franklin Market begins on Thursday, May 9 at 100 5th Ave North (behind Starbucks) with a Mother’s Day Market & Strawberry Fest. This year the monthly market moves to THURSDAYS from 4-8 PM. Each market will bring back lots of favorite vendors and many new ones. Every themed market will have 30+ farm, artisan and prepared food vendors along with food trucks, kids’ activities and live music.

2024 MARKET DATES:

All markets are 4-8 PM.

Thursday, May 9 – Mother’s Day Market & Strawberry Fest

Thursday, June 13 – Father’s Day Market

Thursday, July 25 – “Christmas in July” Market

Thursday, August 22 – Back to School Market

Thursday, September 26 – Pre-Pilgrimage Market

Thursday, October 17 – Fall Festival Market

Christmas Markets: Thursdays – Dec 5, 12 & 19

The market is accepting applications for farm, art, prepared food and food truck vendors. As well there are sponsorship opportunities for local businesses and organizations. Reach out to the market coordinator, Amy Tassone, for more information on being a vendor, sponsor or volunteer at [email protected].

