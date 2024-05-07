Lainey Wilson to Open Bell Bottoms Up Bar in Nashville

Lainey Wilson is officially planting her Louisiana roots in Nashville’s Entertainment District with the opening of Bell Bottoms Up in partnership with TC Restaurant Group. The new three-story entertainment destination located at 120 Third Avenue South will bring Wilson’s signature flair.

The 27,000-square-foot venue will have two stages, four bars, and a mezzanine floor that features a lounge bar that overlooks the first-floor stage and dining area. The rooftop level will house a ’70s western aesthetic including, lively dancefloor, disco-inspired décor, and frozen drinks. Guests will get a glimpse of the Bayou through a fun basement level space that is slated to open later this summer, and will include craft cocktails, immersive décor, and a live music experience to remember.

“I’m so excited to announce Bell Bottoms Up, which will be opening later this Summer,” said Wilson. “I’ve always wanted to create a destination for all my fans to visit and create new memories at, in the heart of Country music city. So, to have a permanent destination in Nashville, is such a dream come true. I can’t wait for all my Wild Horses to get to experience my home away from home.”

Bell Bottoms Up’s Cajun-inspired menu will offer entrees and bar bites that pay homage to Wilson’s Louisiana upbringing. Crafted by Wilson in collaboration with TCRG’s Vice President of Culinary Development, Chef Tomasz Wosiak, food options include her favorite salads, Cajun influence like crawfish, shrimp boils, and boudin, as well as a mixologist-crafted cocktail menu that features cowgirl favorites like whiskey, experiential group drinks, and redefined classics.

“We are honored that Lainey has trusted us to deliver a venue that is faithful to her story, fans, and love for country music,” said Grant Burlingame, VP of Operations at TC Restaurant Group. “Fans gravitate to Lainey because of her authentic, down-to-earth personality, and Bell Bottoms Up will be a representation of her character and legacy. Lainey Wilson is one of the biggest names in country music, and we’re proud to partner with her on a venue that celebrates her genuine mark on the industry and brings another female artist to the forefront of Nashville’s Entertainment District.”

Bell Bottoms Up will open this summer.

