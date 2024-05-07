Health Inspections: Williamson County for May 7, 2024

These are the health scores in Williamson County Tennessee with their most recent inspection score for April 30 to May 7, 2024. Some locations will be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!

Candlewood Suites
1305 Murfreesboro Road Franklin, TN 37064
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
May 6, 2024 | 100
Life Time - Outdoor Leisure Pool
5020 Carothers Pkwy Franklin, TN 37067
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
May 6, 2024 | 98
Life Time - Men's Spa
5020 Carothers Pkwy Franklin, TN 37067
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
May 6, 2024 | 98
Life Time - Indoor Spa
5020 Carothers Pkwy Franklin, TN 37067
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
May 6, 2024 | 98
Life Time - Outdoor Lap Pool
5020 Carothers Pkwy Franklin, TN 37067
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
May 6, 2024 | 98
Life Time - Indoor Leisure Pool
5020 Carothers Pkwy Franklin, TN 37067
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
May 6, 2024 | 98
UMI Japanese Restaurant
4000 Hughes Crossing ste. 100 Franklin, TN 37064
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
May 6, 2024 | 99
Life Time - Women 's Spa
5020 Carothers Pkwy Franklin, TN 37067
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
May 6, 2024 | 98
Life Time - Indoor Lap Pool
5020 Carothers Pkwy Franklin, TN 37067
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
May 6, 2024 | 98
Gary's Place Bar
2001 Campbell Station Pkwy, B-1 Spring Hill, TN 37174
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Complete
May 6, 2024 | 86
Glam by Selena
1261 Columbia Ave Franklin, TN 37064
Tattoo Studios Inspection | Routine
May 6, 2024 | 100
Gary's Place
2001 Campbell Station Pkwy, B-1 Spring Hill, TN 37174
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
May 6, 2024 | 90
Life Time Athletic-Life Cafe & Bar
5020 Carothers Pkwy Franklin, TN 37067
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
May 6, 2024 | 98
Mandolin at Stream Valley HOA Pool
10000 Mabel Dr Franklin, TN 37064
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
May 6, 2024 | 90
Little Cancun on the Go - Mobile #1
1696 Fairview Blvd. , Ste 102 Fairview, TN 37062
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
May 3, 2024 | 100
Little Cancun On The Go-- Commissary
1696 Fairview Blvd., ste 102 Fairview, TN 37062
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
May 3, 2024 | 100
Michelle Sebastian Permanent Makeup
2071Tollgate Blvd Thompson Station, TN 37179
Tattoo Studios Inspection | Routine
May 2, 2024 | 100
Dwell At McEwen Whirlpool
100 Reliance Dr. Franklin, TN 37067
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
May 2, 2024 | 98
God's Grace Ink
4918 Main Street Unit 8 Suite B Spring Hill, TN 37174
Tattoo Studios Inspection | Routine
May 2, 2024 | 100
Northside at McEwen Apartments Indoor Whirlpool
4015 Aspen Grove Drive Franklin, TN 37067
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
May 2, 2024 | 98
Northside at McEwen Apartments Plunge Pool
4015 Aspen Grove Drive Franklin, TN 37067
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
May 2, 2024 | 100
The Poki
119 Franklin Road Suite A Brentwood, TN 37027
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
May 2, 2024 | 98
Great Wall
4825 E. Main St., #8 Spring Hill, TN 37174
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
May 2, 2024 | 97
Harpeth Montessori School
244 Noah Drive Franklin, TN 37064
Child Care Facilities Inspection | Routine
May 2, 2024 | Approval
Brud
4825 Main St Suite 4 Spring Hill, TN 37174
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
May 2, 2024 | 100
Waldo's Chicken and Beer Bar
7010 Executive Center Dr STE A100 Brentwood, TN 37027
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
May 2, 2024 | 100
Artessa Apartments
1000 Artessa Circle Franklin, TN 37067
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
May 2, 2024 | 98
Northside at McEwen Apartments Outdoor Pool
4015 Aspen Grove Drive Franklin, TN 37067
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
May 2, 2024 | 100
Dwell At Mcewen Pool
100 Reliance Dr. Franklin, TN 37067
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
May 2, 2024 | 96
Waldo's Chicken and Beer
7010 Executive Center Dr STE A100 Brentwood, TN 37027
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
May 2, 2024 | 98
No. 1 Chinese Take-Out
127 Franklin Rd., STE 105 Brentwood, TN 37027
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
May 2, 2024 | 94
Northwood Ravin Spa
4018 Aspen Grove Franklin, TN 37067
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
May 2, 2024 | 100
Blind Tiger
4918 Main St Suite 10 Spring Hill, TN 37174
Tattoo Studios Inspection | Routine
May 2, 2024 | 100
Northside at McEwen Apartments Outdoor Whirlpool
4015 Aspen Grove Drive Franklin, TN 37067
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
May 2, 2024 | 100
Courtyard By Marriott Bistro
2001 Meridian Blvd. Franklin, TN 37067
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
May 1, 2024 | 100
Franklin Nutrition
1113 Murfreesboro Pike, Nashville, TN, USA suite 117 Nashville, TN 37217
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
May 1, 2024 | 100
T-OP Poke Bowl
4863 Main St Spring Hill, TN 37174
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
May 1, 2024 | 96
Sunny China
4910 Main St. Spring Hill, TN 37174
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
May 1, 2024 | 95
Brightstone Inc.
3000 Brightstone Parkway Suite 112 Franklin, TN 37067
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
May 1, 2024 | 100
Courtyard by Marriott Hotel
2001 Meridian Blvd. Franklin, TN 37067
Hotels Motels Inspection | Routine
May 1, 2024 | 99
Drury Plaza Hotel Pool
1874 West McEwen Dr. Franklin, TN 37067
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
May 1, 2024 | 100
Courtyard by Marriott Whirlpool
2001 Meridian Blvd. Franklin, TN 37067
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
May 1, 2024 | 96
Sharetea
1010 Murfreesboro Road Suite 130 Franklin, TN 37064
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
May 1, 2024 | 97
Courtyard by Marriott Pool
2001 Meridian Blvd. Franklin, TN 37067
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
May 1, 2024 | 100
Bayleaf Indian Restaurant
5024 Spedale Ct Spring Hill, TN 37174
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
May 1, 2024 | 93
Drury Plaza Hotel Whirlpool
1874 West McEwen Dr. Franklin, TN 37067
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
May 1, 2024 | 100
Good Energy Esthetics, Inc
95 E Main St STE 44 Franklin, TN 37064
Tattoo Studios Inspection | Routine
May 1, 2024 | 100
Lunchbox
327 Ash Dr Franklin, TN 37064
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
May 1, 2024 | 100
Franklin-Williamson Co. Rec. Indoor Pool
1120 Hillsboro Rd. Franklin, TN 37064
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
May 1, 2024 | 98
Mid-Cumberland Hra Nutrition Site
2714 Fairview Blvd. Fairview, TN 37062
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
May 1, 2024 | 100
First Watch #401
1000 Meridian Blvd. Suite 118 Franklin, TN 37067
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
May 1, 2024 | 100
Martin's Bar-B-Que Joint Bar
7223 - C Nolensville Rd Nolensville, TN 37135
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
April 30, 2024 | 100
Kiddie Academy of Brentwood Food
216 Jamestown Park Road Brentwood, TN 37027
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
April 30, 2024 | 100
Hogwood Mobile Unit
600A Frazier Drive, Suite 100 Franklin, TN 37067
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
April 30, 2024 | 100
Wabash Southern Kitchen
7301 Nolensville Rd, Nolensville, TN, USA Nolensville, TN 37135
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
April 30, 2024 | 99
Greenside Grill/Slider Provider
4000 Golf Club Ln. Franklin, TN 37064
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
April 30, 2024 | 88
1799 Lounge
130 2nd Ave N Franklin, TN 37064
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
April 30, 2024 | 100
Bunganut Pig Bar
1143 Columbia Franklin, TN 37064
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
April 30, 2024 | 99
Roo's Bar & Grill
7180 Nolensville Rd Ste-1B Nolensville, TN 37135
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
April 30, 2024 | 98
Sweet Cece's
7180 Nolensville Road Ste 1A Nolensville, TN 37135
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
April 30, 2024 | 95
KW Franklin Hotel Partners LLC dba The Harpeth Hotel
130 2nd Ave N Franklin, TN 37064
Hotels Motels Inspection | Routine
April 30, 2024 | 100
Amico's New York Pizza & Italian Restaurant
7177 Nolensville Rd, Ste 6A Nolensville, TN 37135
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
April 30, 2024 | 94
Soy Teriyaki Bistro
5008 Maryland Way Suite B Brentwood, TN 37027
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
April 30, 2024 | 98
Old Natchez Country Club Kitchen
115 Gardengate Dr. Franklin, TN 37069
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
April 30, 2024 | 81
McDonalds Of Brentwood
109 E. Park Dr. Brentwood, TN 37027
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
April 30, 2024 | 99
Jefferson's
214 Ward Cir, STE 1200 Brentwood, TN 37027
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
April 30, 2024 | 98
Fika Cafe
158 Front Street, Suite 100 Franklin, TN 37064
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
April 30, 2024 | 94
Tap Room At Old Natchez
115 Gardengate Dr. Franklin, TN 37064
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
April 30, 2024 | 93
Bunganut Pig
1143 Columbia Ave. Franklin, TN 37064
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
April 30, 2024 | 98
Golden Chopsticks
1441 New Hwy 96 West, Ste 11 Franklin, TN 37064
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
April 30, 2024 | 89
Just Love Coffee Cafe
7216 Nolensville Rd Nolensville, TN 37135
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
April 30, 2024 | 97
Kokomo Trading Company
158 Front Street Suite 100 Franklin, TN 37064
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
April 30, 2024 | 98
Martin's Bar-B-Que Joint
7223 - C Nolensville Rd Nolensville, TN 37135
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
April 30, 2024 | 99
Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

