Health Inspections: Williamson County for May 7, 2024

These are the health scores in Williamson County Tennessee with their most recent inspection score for April 30 to May 7, 2024.
|Candlewood Suites
|1305 Murfreesboro Road Franklin, TN 37064
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|May 6, 2024 | 100
|Life Time - Outdoor Leisure Pool
|5020 Carothers Pkwy Franklin, TN 37067
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|May 6, 2024 | 98
|Life Time - Men's Spa
|5020 Carothers Pkwy Franklin, TN 37067
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|May 6, 2024 | 98
|Life Time - Indoor Spa
|5020 Carothers Pkwy Franklin, TN 37067
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|May 6, 2024 | 98
|Life Time - Outdoor Lap Pool
|5020 Carothers Pkwy Franklin, TN 37067
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|May 6, 2024 | 98
|Life Time - Indoor Leisure Pool
|5020 Carothers Pkwy Franklin, TN 37067
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|May 6, 2024 | 98
|UMI Japanese Restaurant
|4000 Hughes Crossing ste. 100 Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|May 6, 2024 | 99
|Life Time - Women 's Spa
|5020 Carothers Pkwy Franklin, TN 37067
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|May 6, 2024 | 98
|Life Time - Indoor Lap Pool
|5020 Carothers Pkwy Franklin, TN 37067
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|May 6, 2024 | 98
|Gary's Place Bar
|2001 Campbell Station Pkwy, B-1 Spring Hill, TN 37174
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Complete
|May 6, 2024 | 86
|Glam by Selena
|1261 Columbia Ave Franklin, TN 37064
|Tattoo Studios Inspection | Routine
|May 6, 2024 | 100
|Gary's Place
|2001 Campbell Station Pkwy, B-1 Spring Hill, TN 37174
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|May 6, 2024 | 90
|Life Time Athletic-Life Cafe & Bar
|5020 Carothers Pkwy Franklin, TN 37067
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|May 6, 2024 | 98
|Mandolin at Stream Valley HOA Pool
|10000 Mabel Dr Franklin, TN 37064
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|May 6, 2024 | 90
|Little Cancun on the Go - Mobile #1
|1696 Fairview Blvd. , Ste 102 Fairview, TN 37062
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|May 3, 2024 | 100
|Little Cancun On The Go-- Commissary
|1696 Fairview Blvd., ste 102 Fairview, TN 37062
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|May 3, 2024 | 100
|Michelle Sebastian Permanent Makeup
|2071Tollgate Blvd Thompson Station, TN 37179
|Tattoo Studios Inspection | Routine
|May 2, 2024 | 100
|Dwell At McEwen Whirlpool
|100 Reliance Dr. Franklin, TN 37067
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|May 2, 2024 | 98
|God's Grace Ink
|4918 Main Street Unit 8 Suite B Spring Hill, TN 37174
|Tattoo Studios Inspection | Routine
|May 2, 2024 | 100
|Northside at McEwen Apartments Indoor Whirlpool
|4015 Aspen Grove Drive Franklin, TN 37067
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|May 2, 2024 | 98
|Northside at McEwen Apartments Plunge Pool
|4015 Aspen Grove Drive Franklin, TN 37067
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|May 2, 2024 | 100
|The Poki
|119 Franklin Road Suite A Brentwood, TN 37027
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|May 2, 2024 | 98
|Great Wall
|4825 E. Main St., #8 Spring Hill, TN 37174
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|May 2, 2024 | 97
|Harpeth Montessori School
|244 Noah Drive Franklin, TN 37064
|Child Care Facilities Inspection | Routine
|May 2, 2024 | Approval
|Brud
|4825 Main St Suite 4 Spring Hill, TN 37174
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|May 2, 2024 | 100
|Waldo's Chicken and Beer Bar
|7010 Executive Center Dr STE A100 Brentwood, TN 37027
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|May 2, 2024 | 100
|Artessa Apartments
|1000 Artessa Circle Franklin, TN 37067
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|May 2, 2024 | 98
|Northside at McEwen Apartments Outdoor Pool
|4015 Aspen Grove Drive Franklin, TN 37067
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|May 2, 2024 | 100
|Dwell At Mcewen Pool
|100 Reliance Dr. Franklin, TN 37067
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|May 2, 2024 | 96
|Waldo's Chicken and Beer
|7010 Executive Center Dr STE A100 Brentwood, TN 37027
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|May 2, 2024 | 98
|No. 1 Chinese Take-Out
|127 Franklin Rd., STE 105 Brentwood, TN 37027
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|May 2, 2024 | 94
|Northwood Ravin Spa
|4018 Aspen Grove Franklin, TN 37067
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|May 2, 2024 | 100
|Blind Tiger
|4918 Main St Suite 10 Spring Hill, TN 37174
|Tattoo Studios Inspection | Routine
|May 2, 2024 | 100
|Northside at McEwen Apartments Outdoor Whirlpool
|4015 Aspen Grove Drive Franklin, TN 37067
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|May 2, 2024 | 100
|Courtyard By Marriott Bistro
|2001 Meridian Blvd. Franklin, TN 37067
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|May 1, 2024 | 100
|Franklin Nutrition
|1113 Murfreesboro Pike, Nashville, TN, USA suite 117 Nashville, TN 37217
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|May 1, 2024 | 100
|T-OP Poke Bowl
|4863 Main St Spring Hill, TN 37174
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|May 1, 2024 | 96
|Sunny China
|4910 Main St. Spring Hill, TN 37174
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|May 1, 2024 | 95
|Brightstone Inc.
|3000 Brightstone Parkway Suite 112 Franklin, TN 37067
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|May 1, 2024 | 100
|Courtyard by Marriott Hotel
|2001 Meridian Blvd. Franklin, TN 37067
|Hotels Motels Inspection | Routine
|May 1, 2024 | 99
|Drury Plaza Hotel Pool
|1874 West McEwen Dr. Franklin, TN 37067
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|May 1, 2024 | 100
|Courtyard by Marriott Whirlpool
|2001 Meridian Blvd. Franklin, TN 37067
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|May 1, 2024 | 96
|Sharetea
|1010 Murfreesboro Road Suite 130 Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|May 1, 2024 | 97
|Courtyard by Marriott Pool
|2001 Meridian Blvd. Franklin, TN 37067
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|May 1, 2024 | 100
|Bayleaf Indian Restaurant
|5024 Spedale Ct Spring Hill, TN 37174
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|May 1, 2024 | 93
|Drury Plaza Hotel Whirlpool
|1874 West McEwen Dr. Franklin, TN 37067
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|May 1, 2024 | 100
|Good Energy Esthetics, Inc
|95 E Main St STE 44 Franklin, TN 37064
|Tattoo Studios Inspection | Routine
|May 1, 2024 | 100
|Lunchbox
|327 Ash Dr Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|May 1, 2024 | 100
|Franklin-Williamson Co. Rec. Indoor Pool
|1120 Hillsboro Rd. Franklin, TN 37064
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|May 1, 2024 | 98
|Mid-Cumberland Hra Nutrition Site
|2714 Fairview Blvd. Fairview, TN 37062
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|May 1, 2024 | 100
|First Watch #401
|1000 Meridian Blvd. Suite 118 Franklin, TN 37067
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|May 1, 2024 | 100
|Martin's Bar-B-Que Joint Bar
|7223 - C Nolensville Rd Nolensville, TN 37135
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|April 30, 2024 | 100
|Kiddie Academy of Brentwood Food
|216 Jamestown Park Road Brentwood, TN 37027
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|April 30, 2024 | 100
|Hogwood Mobile Unit
|600A Frazier Drive, Suite 100 Franklin, TN 37067
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|April 30, 2024 | 100
|Wabash Southern Kitchen
|7301 Nolensville Rd, Nolensville, TN, USA Nolensville, TN 37135
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|April 30, 2024 | 99
|Greenside Grill/Slider Provider
|4000 Golf Club Ln. Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|April 30, 2024 | 88
|1799 Lounge
|130 2nd Ave N Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|April 30, 2024 | 100
|Bunganut Pig Bar
|1143 Columbia Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|April 30, 2024 | 99
|Roo's Bar & Grill
|7180 Nolensville Rd Ste-1B Nolensville, TN 37135
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|April 30, 2024 | 98
|Sweet Cece's
|7180 Nolensville Road Ste 1A Nolensville, TN 37135
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|April 30, 2024 | 95
|KW Franklin Hotel Partners LLC dba The Harpeth Hotel
|130 2nd Ave N Franklin, TN 37064
|Hotels Motels Inspection | Routine
|April 30, 2024 | 100
|Amico's New York Pizza & Italian Restaurant
|7177 Nolensville Rd, Ste 6A Nolensville, TN 37135
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|April 30, 2024 | 94
|Soy Teriyaki Bistro
|5008 Maryland Way Suite B Brentwood, TN 37027
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|April 30, 2024 | 98
|Old Natchez Country Club Kitchen
|115 Gardengate Dr. Franklin, TN 37069
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|April 30, 2024 | 81
|McDonalds Of Brentwood
|109 E. Park Dr. Brentwood, TN 37027
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|April 30, 2024 | 99
|Jefferson's
|214 Ward Cir, STE 1200 Brentwood, TN 37027
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|April 30, 2024 | 98
|Fika Cafe
|158 Front Street, Suite 100 Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|April 30, 2024 | 94
|Tap Room At Old Natchez
|115 Gardengate Dr. Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|April 30, 2024 | 93
|Bunganut Pig
|1143 Columbia Ave. Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|April 30, 2024 | 98
|Golden Chopsticks
|1441 New Hwy 96 West, Ste 11 Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|April 30, 2024 | 89
|Just Love Coffee Cafe
|7216 Nolensville Rd Nolensville, TN 37135
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|April 30, 2024 | 97
|Kokomo Trading Company
|158 Front Street Suite 100 Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|April 30, 2024 | 98
|Martin's Bar-B-Que Joint
|7223 - C Nolensville Rd Nolensville, TN 37135
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|April 30, 2024 | 99
Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.
Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.
Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.
