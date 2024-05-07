UPDATE: Missing Cookeville Woman Found Safe

By
Morgan Mitchell
-
Lanica Smith, Photo: Cookeville Police Department

UPDATE: May 6, 2024 – Lanica Smith found safe, according to Cookeville Police Department

May 6, 2024 – A search is underway for a woman who was last seen on Broadway in Nashville.

According to Cookeville Police, 21-year-old Lanica Smith went missing May 4th. She was last seen on Broadway and 4th.

Police say she is 240lbs and 5’11’’ tall.

If you have any information on the where abouts of Lanica Smith, please contact Detective Cooper at (931)520-5335.

