Tyler Hubbard Announces Strong World Tour Stop in Nashville

Tyler Hubbard announces the first leg of his headlining ‘Strong World Tour,’ which includes stops in Houston, Boston, Philadelphia and more.

The tour kicks off in Indianapolis on Sept. 6th and culminates with a hometown show at Nashville’s historic Ryman Auditorium on Nov. 21st. Alana Springsteen will serve as direct support for the leg. Tickets are on-sale here: tylerhubbardofficial.com/tour.

Fans can expect a high-energy performance and Hubbard’s as they hear songs from the new album including his current top 5 radio single “Back Then Right Now.” He’ll also perform hit songs, including “5 Foot 9” and “Dancin’ In The Country,” which have been certified 2x PLATINUM and PLATINUM, respectively.

Hubbard will headline festivals and fairs across the US this Summer before heading out on the ‘Strong World Tour.’

