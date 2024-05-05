Heritage Foundation of Williamson County Announces 2024 Heritage Ball Chairs

The Heritage Foundation of Williamson County, TN announced longtime supporters Steve and Kaye George will serve as Chairs for the 51st Annual Heritage Ball to be held at Eastern Flank Battlefield Park on Saturday, October 5.

Heritage Foundation President and CEO Bari Beasley said, “On our 51st anniversary, we are thrilled to announce that Steve and Kaye George, longtime supporters of the Heritage Foundation, will serve as chairs for this remarkable ball. Their decades of unwavering support for the Foundation and the community make them truly deserving of this honor.”

Steve, a graduate of Battle Ground Academy in 1956, and Kaye have witnessed firsthand Franklin’s evolution for decades, contending with the rise of Nashville’s shopping centers and mega malls. During his tenure as a board member of Williamson County Bank, Steve appreciated efforts to safeguard Franklin’s Main Street. Additionally, he served on the Battle Ground Academy board during the time of its relocation and the construction of the new campus.

Kaye noted, “Having attended numerous Heritage Balls throughout the years, we are honored to chair this year’s Heritage Ball, committing to making it the best year yet. With cherished memories of Franklin’s vibrant Main Street, we are grateful to play a part in our city’s continued greatness.”

Steve and Kaye George, accompanied by their son Duff, relocated to Meadowgreen, the inaugural subdivision of Williamson County, in 1961. With the addition of two more sons and a daughter, they extended their family before eventually settling in the Grassland community. Eventually, they found their home on a picturesque farm in Leipers Fork, where they nurtured their children, cultivated crops and raised beef cattle for many years.

Steve held the esteemed position of president at The Cattleman’s Association for numerous years. Following his retirement from the motor carrier business, specializing in perishables distribution, Steve continued his engagement in warehousing operations in Atlanta, catering primarily to M&M Mars. After a hiatus, he re-entered the motor transportation industry by establishing Quickway Carriers, once more concentrating on the distribution of perishable goods. Subsequently, he divested the company to his dedicated employees.

Following a brief interlude at the Governors Club, their family moved to Downtown Franklin.

Kaye’s ancestral ties to Williamson County and Franklin stretch back to before the Civil War, with her family’s legacy prominently highlighted in The Moore-Morris History & Culture Center of Williamson County, TN housed within the historic jail. Her journey led her to discover her calling in education, commencing her career at Grassland Elementary School. Alongside G.L. Crump, Kaye played a pivotal role in establishing the ELS program in the county, while also assuming the role of State Evaluator of teachers. Following in her mother’s esteemed footsteps, the George’s daughter, Lisa, embarked on her own teaching career within the Williamson County system.

The Heritage Ball is the longest-running black-tie affair in Williamson County. Each year, approximately 800 guests gather to support and celebrate the work of the Heritage Foundation and to raise funds for future preservation projects. In addition to a seated dinner and dancing, the ball features a cocktail hour and other fundraising opportunities.

Tickets and tables will go on sale in August. For information on sponsorship opportunities, contact our Chief Advancement Officer, Cynthia Stielow at [email protected]. For more information about the Heritage Foundation and additional preservation projects, visit www.WilliamsonHeritage.org.

