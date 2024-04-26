Nashville Sounds Make Late Push But Drops Game to Louisville

Louisville, Ky. – April 25, 2024 – The Nashville Sounds (11-13) jumped out to an early lead but ultimately fell to the Louisville Bats (12-12) by a score of 9-5 on Thursday night at Louisville Slugger Field.

Post-Game Notes

Before tonight, Kevin Herget’s longest outing this season was 2.0 innings at Toledo on March 29. His 3.0 innings of work was his longest outing since May 11, 2023 against the New York Mets (also 3.0 IP).

Eric Haase broke a tie with Tyler Black for the lead in RBI for the Sounds. With 17 total, Haase has an RBI in seven of his last nine games including three multi-RBI games.

After the loss today, the Sounds are 10-5 when scoring four or more runs. Two of the five losses have come in the last three games at Louisville.

Isaac Collins had his first stolen base of the season. His last stolen base was on September 6, 2023 at Birmingham while playing for Biloxi. He had 29 stolen bases in 38 attempts last season for Biloxi.

Source: Nashville Sounds

