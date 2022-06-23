Mega Millions® Jackpot Now at Estimated $312 Million for Friday, June 24, 2022

The Mega Millions® jackpot has jumped to an estimated $312 million for the Friday, June 24, 2022 drawing after no ticket matched all six numbers drawn Tuesday night. The jackpot has a cash value of $173.6 million.

The winning numbers in the Tuesday, June 21 drawing were white balls 8, 13, 18, 32, and 42. The Mega Ball was 20.

Mega Millions jackpot winners have one year from the date of the drawing to claim the prize. After the winner comes forward, they have 60 days to choose the annuity option or the cash option. The 30-payment annuity increases by 5 percent each year. The winner(s) will receive the first annuity payment or the cash jackpot (less required withholdings) within two weeks from when they claim the prize.

Top 10 Mega Millions Jackpots

$1.537 BILLION – 1 Winning Ticket SC – 10/23/2018

$1.05 BILLION – 1 Winning Ticket MI – 1/22/2021

$656 MILLION – 3 Winning Tickets IL/KS/MD – 3/30/2012

$648 MILLION – 2 Winning Tickets CA/GA – 12/17/2013

$543 MILLION – 1 Winning Ticket CA – 7/24/2018

$536 MILLION – 1 Winning Ticket IN – 7/8/2016

$533 MILLION – 1 Winning Ticket NJ – 3/30/2018

$522 MILLION – 1 Winning Ticket CA – 6/7/2019

$516 MILLION – 1 Winning Ticket PA – 5/21/2021

$451 MILLION – 1 Winning Ticket FL – 1/5/2018

Where can I get results for Mega Millions?

Right here on the official Mega Millions® website. Winning numbers are posted shortly after each drawing. Information on the number of winners is posted on Wednesday and Saturday mornings after Mega Millions lottery security has verified winning ticket sales.