Fairview High Graduates Earn Associate Degrees, Technical Certificates

Mechatronics students at Fairview High are celebrating two milestones: earning a high school diploma and a college degree at the same time.

Six students graduated this year with an Associate Degree in Engineering Systems Technology, and 12 students earned a technical certificate from Columbia State University.

“The administration of Fairview High and WCS have worked to remove barriers for our students to pursue trajectory-changing opportunities,” said FVHS Principal Dr. Kurt Jones. “We believe our mechatronics program aligns perfectly with Governor Lee’s investment in vocational education and expands the access to the technical training needed to close the gap in our workforce. It has been my honor to recognize these students. They are the definition of a Yellow Jacket Scholar.”

The Fairview High mechatronics program began in 2016 and gives students the opportunity to earn credit toward an associate degree while working on their high school diplomas. Over the past five years, 25 FVHS students have graduated with an associate degree, and 37 have graduated with a technical certificate.

Technical Certificate in Engineering Systems Technology Matthew Andrea

Jordan Boyet

Jacob Clevenger

Christian Edwards

Sam Hammon

William Hozin

Bryce Lamb

Braxton Maige

Dominic Policari

Sal Policari

Marco Pukl

Brandon Taylor Associate of Applied Science in Engineering Systems Technology Perry Donegan

Dylan Hurt

Noah Kirkpatrick

Jonathan Perkerson

Kevin Marquez Rosas

Shammah Takop

