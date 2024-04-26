Top 5 Stories From April 26, 2024

By
Morgan Mitchell
-

Here’s a look at the top stories from April 26, 2024.

1Gov. Bill Lee Signs Bill Allowing K-12 Teachers to Carry Guns in TN

A bill in Tennessee that will allow teachers to carry guns in schools was signed by Gov. Bill Lee on Friday, April 26. Read more

2Franklin’s Bestia Mare Rebrands as Culamar

photo by Donna Vissman

Bestia Mare opened in downtown Franklin in the fall of 2023 and it now has a new name – Culamar. Read more

3Lithium Ion Battery Causes Structure Fire in Williamson Co.

Photo: Williamson County Fire/Rescue

Williamson County Fire/Rescue, Williamson County Fire and Emergency Services, and Arrington Fire/Rescue were dispatched to a structure fire at 5504 Rathkeale Lane in the Abington Ridge Subdivision just after 8:00 PM on April 24th. Read more

4Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

photo by Donna Vissman

Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Williamson County. Check out these 5 events. Read more

5Williamson County Schools Addresses New Bill to Allow Teachers to Carry Guns in Schools

Williamson County Schools contacted families, via email, to address the House passing a bill that would allow teachers to carry guns in schools. Read more

