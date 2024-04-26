Top 5 Stories From April 26, 2024

Here’s a look at the top stories from April 26, 2024.
A bill in Tennessee that will allow teachers to carry guns in schools was signed by Gov. Bill Lee on Friday, April 26.
Bestia Mare opened in downtown Franklin in the fall of 2023 and it now has a new name – Culamar.
Williamson County Fire/Rescue, Williamson County Fire and Emergency Services, and Arrington Fire/Rescue were dispatched to a structure fire at 5504 Rathkeale Lane in the Abington Ridge Subdivision just after 8:00 PM on April 24th.
Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Williamson County. Check out these 5 events.
Williamson County Schools contacted families, via email, to address the House passing a bill that would allow teachers to carry guns in schools.