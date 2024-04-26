Full List of Food Vendors for Franklin’s Main Street Festival 2024

The Heritage Foundation of Williamson County, TN, reveals plans for its much-anticipated 40th Annual Main Street Festival, sponsored by First Horizon, to be held in Historic Downtown Franklin from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, April 27, and on Sunday, April 28.

Here’s a full list of food vendors that will be at the festival:

Booth 508 | Loveless Events

Booth 515 | Shug’s Ice Cream

Booth PS31 | Ace’s Kettle Corn

Booth PS32 | Bavarian Bierhaus

Booth PS33 | Buffalo Texas Sausage

Booth PS34 | Woolson Concessions

Booth PS35 | Ellies Doughnuts

Booth PS36 | Wild Bill’s Olde Fashioned Soda

Booth PS37 | Faith’s Old Fashioned Ice Cream

Booth PS38 | Leiper’s Fork Distillery

Booth F1 | Flour and Forge

Booth F2 | Smokey Dawgg’s

Booth F3 | Cousin’s Maine Lobster

Booth F4 | Fabulous Foods

Booth F5 | The Jiving Turkey

Booth F6 | Rice Rice Baby

Booth F7 | Travelin’ Tom’s Coffee

Booth F8 | The Pepper Pot

Booth F9 | Salsa Franklin Taco

Booth F10 | Colton’s Steak House & Grill

Booth F11 | Cheesecake Society

Booth F12 | CTL Events Sweets

Booth F13 | Franklin’s Fruit Tea

Booth F14 | Will’s Chills

Booth F15 | Coconut Bowl

Booth F16 | MOR Empanadas

Booth F17 | Unique Funnel Cake House Mama “D” Papa “Doo”

Booth F18 | 40 Below

Booth F19 | Whitney’s Cookies

Booth F20 | Logan’s Snack Shack

Booth 508 | Loveless Events

Booth 515 | Shug’s Ice Cream

Booth SS | Cookie Co. Cool Springs

Booth SS | Lady Dawgs

Email