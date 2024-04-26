Full List of Food Vendors for Franklin’s Main Street Festival 2024

By
Donna Vissman
-
photo by Jim Wood

The Heritage Foundation of Williamson County, TN, reveals plans for its much-anticipated 40th Annual Main Street Festival, sponsored by First Horizon, to be held in Historic Downtown Franklin from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, April 27, and on Sunday, April 28.

Here’s a full list of food vendors that will be at the festival:

  • Booth 508 | Loveless Events
  • Booth 515 | Shug’s Ice Cream
  • Booth PS31 | Ace’s Kettle Corn
  • Booth PS32 | Bavarian Bierhaus
  • Booth PS33 | Buffalo Texas Sausage
  • Booth PS34 | Woolson Concessions
  • Booth PS35 | Ellies Doughnuts
  • Booth PS36 | Wild Bill’s Olde Fashioned Soda
  • Booth PS37 | Faith’s Old Fashioned Ice Cream
  • Booth PS38 | Leiper’s Fork Distillery
  • Booth F1 | Flour and Forge
  • Booth F2 | Smokey Dawgg’s
  • Booth F3 | Cousin’s Maine Lobster
  • Booth F4 | Fabulous Foods
  • Booth F5 | The Jiving Turkey
  • Booth F6 | Rice Rice Baby
  • Booth F7 | Travelin’ Tom’s Coffee
  • Booth F8 | The Pepper Pot
  • Booth F9 | Salsa Franklin Taco
  • Booth F10 | Colton’s Steak House & Grill
  • Booth F11 | Cheesecake Society
  • Booth F12 | CTL Events Sweets
  • Booth F13 | Franklin’s Fruit Tea
  • Booth F14 | Will’s Chills
  • Booth F15 | Coconut Bowl
  • Booth F16 | MOR Empanadas
  • Booth F17 | Unique Funnel Cake House Mama “D” Papa “Doo”
  • Booth F18 | 40 Below
  • Booth F19 | Whitney’s Cookies
  • Booth F20 | Logan’s Snack Shack
  • Booth SS | Cookie Co. Cool Springs
  • Booth SS | Lady Dawgs

