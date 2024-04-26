Full List of Food Vendors for Franklin’s Main Street Festival 2024

The Heritage Foundation of Williamson County, TN, reveals plans for its much-anticipated 40th Annual Main Street Festival, sponsored by First Horizon, to be held in Historic Downtown Franklin from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, April 27, and on Sunday, April 28.
Here’s a full list of food vendors that will be at the festival:
- Booth 508 | Loveless Events
- Booth 515 | Shug’s Ice Cream
- Booth PS31 | Ace’s Kettle Corn
- Booth PS32 | Bavarian Bierhaus
- Booth PS33 | Buffalo Texas Sausage
- Booth PS34 | Woolson Concessions
- Booth PS35 | Ellies Doughnuts
- Booth PS36 | Wild Bill’s Olde Fashioned Soda
- Booth PS37 | Faith’s Old Fashioned Ice Cream
- Booth PS38 | Leiper’s Fork Distillery
- Booth F1 | Flour and Forge
- Booth F2 | Smokey Dawgg’s
- Booth F3 | Cousin’s Maine Lobster
- Booth F4 | Fabulous Foods
- Booth F5 | The Jiving Turkey
- Booth F6 | Rice Rice Baby
- Booth F7 | Travelin’ Tom’s Coffee
- Booth F8 | The Pepper Pot
- Booth F9 | Salsa Franklin Taco
- Booth F10 | Colton’s Steak House & Grill
- Booth F11 | Cheesecake Society
- Booth F12 | CTL Events Sweets
- Booth F13 | Franklin’s Fruit Tea
- Booth F14 | Will’s Chills
- Booth F15 | Coconut Bowl
- Booth F16 | MOR Empanadas
- Booth F17 | Unique Funnel Cake House Mama “D” Papa “Doo”
- Booth F18 | 40 Below
- Booth F19 | Whitney’s Cookies
- Booth F20 | Logan’s Snack Shack
- Booth SS | Cookie Co. Cool Springs
- Booth SS | Lady Dawgs