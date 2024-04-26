Road Closures for St. Jude Rock n’ Roll Marathon

The 2024 St. Jude Rock ‘n’ Roll Rock Running Series Nashville marathon occurs on Saturday, April 27th with the race beginning at 7:20 am. 5K and 10 K runners will begin at 6:30 am.

The start returns to 8th and Broadway, with the finish line located outside of Nissan Stadium and the amazing city skyline within their view. Participants will pass numerous landmarks, including Broadway Honky Tonks, Music Row, the Gulch, 12 South, and Bicentennial Capitol Mall State Park. The course will lead participants past the Schermerhorn Symphony, Music City Center, and the Musica Roundabout before finishing outside of Nissan Stadium, home of the Tennessee Titans.

On Sunday, April 28, Nissan Stadium will host the 1-mile Doggie Dash and the Kids Rock run beginning at noon.

For the race, road closures are expected to begin on Friday and continue through Sunday.

Below is a list of all closures.

