Marshall Tucker Band and Jefferson Starship to Perform at The Ryman

Legendary southern rock group The Marshall Tucker Band (MTB) and rock staple Jefferson Starship are on cloud 9 in more ways than one. Earlier this year, the two bands launched their 2024 “Live on Cloud 9 Tour.”

The band will perform at The Ryman on May 8th. The two bands have a history dating back to the 1970s, and MTB lead singer Doug Gray couldn’t be more thrilled about reuniting with Jefferson Starship and the success of the tour.

“It’s unbelievable how much fun we’re having, proving the ultimate experience has shown up yet again,” says Gray. “Reuniting with Jefferson Starship is really something special. With many sold out shows, we’re having a ball feeling and watching the audience respond. It’s a wonderful experience!”

“We’ve been having an absolute blast on the road with The Marshall Tucker Band,” explains David Freiberg of Jefferson Starship. “It’s been an honor to jam alongside such an incredible group of musicians, and we couldn’t be more grateful for the response from fans throughout this tour.”

Find tickets here.

