Susan Gregory Realtor’s Guide to Spring Events in Nashville You Won’t Want to Miss

Nashville eagerly welcomes the vibrant embrace of spring, a season teeming with exciting events that beckon locals and visitors alike. Music fills the air from the stages of renowned venues, and festivals celebrate the city’s diverse culture and arts scene. Cherry blossoms bloom along the Cumberland River, setting a picturesque backdrop for outdoor activities, from lively street fairs to peaceful picnics in Centennial Park. Spring in Nashville isn’t just a season—it’s a symphony of melodies, colors, and experiences waiting to be discovered around every corner.

As your expert guide to all that Nashville and the surrounding areas offer, Susan Gregory Realtor invites you to explore the best events happening this spring! Read on to plan out a season of fun:

Music in the Vines at Arrington Vineyards

Beginning the last week of April through October, you’ll want to make the trip to Arrington Vineyards for their Music in the Vines series! Live jazz and bluegrass bands perform at their stunning outdoor venues each weekend throughout the season. Enjoy some incredible live music, delicious food from Simply Living Life, and a selection of wines from Arrington Vineyards for the perfect spring evening.

Each Saturday and Sunday beginning April 27

Located at 6211 Patton Road in Arrington, TN

Tennessee Craft Fair at Centennial Park

The 53rd annual Tennessee Craft Fair takes place May 3rd through 5th at Centennial Park! It’s the largest event by Tennessee Craft and draws tens of thousands of visitors each year. This craft fair is unique as a juried event requiring artists to be on-site to engage with visitors. Explore some of the most exquisite, handcrafted American artworks and crafts while mingling with and supporting the talented artists.

May 3rd through 5th

Located at 2500 West End Avenue in Nashville

Iroquois Steeplechase at Percy Warner Park

Nashville’s annual spring ritual takes place on the second Saturday of May each year! The Iroquois Steeplechase at Percy Warner Park has been a Middle Tennessee tradition since 1941, benefiting Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt. Don your best race day attire, grab your fanciest hat, and have an absolute blast on Saturday, May 11th!

Saturday, May 11

Ticketing Information

Located at 2500 Old Hickory Blvd in Nashville

Musician’s Corner at Centennial Park

For live music closer to home, look no further than Musician’s Corner at Centennial Park! Enjoy Music City at its finest with a free concert series with the famed Nashville Parthenon as the backdrop. The Spring series begins May 17th through 18th and runs each weekend through June 15th. Local artists perform, food trucks abound, and local artisans set up pop-ups for you and your family to have an incredible evening outdoors.

Each Weekend beginning May 17 through June 15

Located on the South West Lawn at 2500 West End Avenue in Nashville

Cornelia Fort Pickin’ Party

“Pickin’ with a purpose!” Non-profit organization Friends of Shelby offers a limited ticketed concert series this spring and summer, with all proceeds benefitting Shelby Park and Shelby Bottoms. The Cornelia Fort Pickin’ Party invites locals to enjoy music from local bands with craft beer, wine, and food vendors. This event is family-friendly, so gather a few camp chairs or a picnic blanket and get ready to jam the night away!

May 18, June 8, July 20, August 24 from 5:30 to 9 PM

Ticketing Information

Located at Cornelia Fort Air Park at 1199 Shadow Ln #1093 in Nashville

