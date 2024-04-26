Williamson County New Business Licenses for April 26, 2024

By
Michael Carpenter
-

These are the latest business licenses in Williamson County for April 19-26, 2024, from the Tennessee County Clerk. You can find our archive of business license news right here!

If you’re seeking details about the businesses establishing themselves in your community or simply interested in staying updated on the latest additions to the local area, then this article is perfect for you.

DateBusiness NameProductAddress
4/22/2024Broad-ways LlcRide ServiceThompsons Station Tn 37179
4/24/2024Divinity EstheticsEsthetics Skin CareFranklin Tn 37064
4/22/2024Dwell EvermoreGift ItemsFranklin Tn 37064
4/23/2024Hands Serving Others CprCpr ClassesThompsons Station Tn 37179
4/23/2024K&b Services LlcNotary ServicesSpring Hill Tn 37174
4/23/2024Kristen Ann HomeHome DecorFranklin Tn 37064
4/22/2024Mane GlamourCosmetologyFranklin Tn 37067
4/22/2024Ontop Painting LlcPaint/drywall/demoFranklin Tn 37064
4/22/2024Preferred Ride LlcRide ServicesFranklin Tn 37069
4/24/2024Pro Health Brentwood Dba Relive Health BrentwoodSkin Care ProductsFranklin Tn 37064
4/19/2024Southern Valley Land ManagementLand ClearingFranklin Tn 37069
4/22/2024Src Services IncRemodel Of Retail SpaceFranklin Tn 37067
4/25/2024Sunny Face LandscapesLandscapingFranklin Tn 37064
4/25/2024The Luxe Mane Hair StudioLicensed Cosmetology WorkFranklin Tn 37064
