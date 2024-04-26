Williamson County New Business Licenses for April 26, 2024

These are the latest business licenses in Williamson County for April 19-26, 2024, from the Tennessee County Clerk. You can find our archive of business license news right here!

If you’re seeking details about the businesses establishing themselves in your community or simply interested in staying updated on the latest additions to the local area, then this article is perfect for you.

Date Business Name Product Address 4/22/2024 Broad-ways Llc Ride Service Thompsons Station Tn 37179 4/24/2024 Divinity Esthetics Esthetics Skin Care Franklin Tn 37064 4/22/2024 Dwell Evermore Gift Items Franklin Tn 37064 4/23/2024 Hands Serving Others Cpr Cpr Classes Thompsons Station Tn 37179 4/23/2024 K&b Services Llc Notary Services Spring Hill Tn 37174 4/23/2024 Kristen Ann Home Home Decor Franklin Tn 37064 4/22/2024 Mane Glamour Cosmetology Franklin Tn 37067 4/22/2024 Ontop Painting Llc Paint/drywall/demo Franklin Tn 37064 4/22/2024 Preferred Ride Llc Ride Services Franklin Tn 37069 4/24/2024 Pro Health Brentwood Dba Relive Health Brentwood Skin Care Products Franklin Tn 37064 4/19/2024 Southern Valley Land Management Land Clearing Franklin Tn 37069 4/22/2024 Src Services Inc Remodel Of Retail Space Franklin Tn 37067 4/25/2024 Sunny Face Landscapes Landscaping Franklin Tn 37064 4/25/2024 The Luxe Mane Hair Studio Licensed Cosmetology Work Franklin Tn 37064

