TN Voices to Hold its 4th Annual Charity Golf Tournament

TN Voices (TNV) is hosting its 4th annual Charity Golf Tournament at the Old Natchez Country Club in Franklin, TN, to raise funds to provide more Tennesseans with free mental health care and to increase awareness of the importance of mental health.

Monday, May 13, 2024, from 11 a.m., golfers can play in groups of up to four and enjoy activities like 18 holes of championship golf, complimentary range balls, a delicious lunch and dinner, an awards reception after golf, a silent auction, and premium gifts and prizes! Registration forms can be found online here and must be completed and submitted by Friday, May 3, 2024.

TNV also welcomes new and returning sponsors to this year’s event. The commitment levels currently available (starting at $175) include sponsoring a hole, beverage cart, teams, and golf balls, as well as opportunities for company logos to be displayed throughout the tournament and additional recognitions. Both local businesses and individual donors are invited to sponsor the event, as the generosity of the local community is integral to the success of the mental health services provided by TN Voices!

If you have any questions about this event or sponsorships, please contact Melanie Cave at [email protected] or call (615)269.7751. For more information, visit tnvoices.org/golf2024.

