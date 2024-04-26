Everything You Need to Know About 2024 Main Street Festival in Downtown Franklin

The Heritage Foundation of Williamson County, TN, will host the much-anticipated 40th Annual Main Street Festival in Historic Downtown Franklin from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, April 27, and Sunday, April 28.

The Heritage Foundation organizes and operates the first of three annual festivals: the Main Street Festival and then later this year, they will host Pumpkinfest and Dickens of a Christmas.

The family-friendly arts and crafts street festival is free to the public. Guests will enjoy local food and drink vendors, children’s activities, live music, and arts and crafts along with the heralded assortment of local shops and destinations the downtown corridor is known for.

This year’s festival will feature more than 150 artisans and craftspeople showcasing their work. Over 30 food and beverage vendors will also be present.

All downtown Franklin merchants will be open and celebrating the event with specials, features, and promotions for enhanced shopping, dining, and entertainment throughout the historic district.

Plus, United Communications will offer free Wi-Fi in downtown Franklin. Experience uninterrupted browsing as you explore downtown Franklin. Keep in mind that device speeds may vary based on factors such as the number of active devices, equipment, and number of users on the network.

