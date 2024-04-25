Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

By
Donna Vissman
-

Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Williamson County. Check out these 5 events.

1Main Street Festival

photo by Donna Vissman

Saturday-Sunday, April 27-28, 10 am – 6 pm

Downtown Public Square, Franklin

The 40th annual Main Street Festival takes places this weekend in downtown Franklin. The free event has live entertainment, artisans, activities and more for the whole family.

 

2Fairytale Festival at Lucky Ladd Farms

Saturday, April 27, 10 am – 6 pm

Lucky Ladd Farms, 4374 Rocky Glade Road, Eagleville

Join in at the Enchanted Fairytale Festival, where over 20 giant mythical beings await, featuring 18 animatronic unicorns, towering inflatable dragons, magical fairies and more! During your visit, children are treated to exclusive encounters with our enchanting live unicorns every day, with the option to enhance their experience by adding on an unforgettable unicorn pony ride.

Find tickets here. 

3Friends Book Sale at Brentwood Library

Photo from John P. Holt Brentwood Library Facebook

 

Friday-Sunday, April 26-28, 9 am – 5:30 pm, 10 am – 5:30 pm, and 1 pm – 5:30 pm

John P. Holt Library, 8109 Concord Road, Brentwood

It’s the best sale in town! Get your books, music, movies, games, and even art at great prices. Proceeds go right back into the library.

4Local Author Festival

stock photo

Saturday, April 27, 10 am – 11:30 am

Ghostlight Books, 5323 Main Street, Spring Hill

Happening Saturday, April 27 in conjunction with Independent Bookstore Day. Come build your local readership and celebrate literacy in our community.

5UNSUNG Hero Movie Release

photo from UNSUNG Hero

Friday, April 26, multi times

Local theaters

UNSUNG Heros releases in theaters nationwide on Friday, April 26, and is the story of the Smallbone family, which gave rise to Christian recording artists Rebecca St. James and For King and Country. The movie moved from Australia to Franklin, Tennessee to begin a new life. For King and Country has designated Friday, April 26 as “Family Day” in honor of the movie release. Listen to what they had to say here. 

Donna Vissman
Donna Vissman
Donna is one of those former corporate types (Xerox) who wanted to try something new. She went from marketing to blogger and now Lifestyle Reporter, and is always on the lookout for what’s trending in restaurants, new stores, charity events, and entertainment. To keep up the pace, Donna is usually found drinking at least one Cold Brew coffee a day or on a busy day, make it two.
Instagram Twitter

