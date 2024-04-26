Full List of Artisans to be at Downtown Franklin’s 2024 Main Street Festival

The 40th Annual Main Street Festival in downtown Franklin brings out 100s of vendors, live music, and artisans, making it a favorite annual event for the surrounding community. Last year, the festival broke a record with 142,000 attendees.
The two-day event begins on Saturday, April 27, at 10 am until 6 pm and continues on Sunday, April 28rd, from 10 am until 6 pm.
Here is a complete list of artisans to be in attendance
- Booth 102 | Lisa Edwards
- Booth 103 | Kuhlmansrusticcedar
- Booth 104 | LOVE IS
- Booth 105 | Every Day Collective Co.
- Booth 106 | Silhouettes
- Booth 107 | Whitney’s Art Studio
- Booth 108 | Spore Clay Werx
- Booth 109 | Pinkhouse Collections
- Booth 110 | EPFaughn Design
- Booth 117 | Appalachian Archery
- Booth 120 | Bullseye Bow
- Booth 121 | Blessed Beginnings
- Booth 202 | Buff and Huck
- Booth 203 | Jennie Okon
- Booth 204 | Scotts Fine Art
- Booth 208 | Half Pint Tie Dye
- Booth 209 | Maxxdoggtoyz
- Booth 210 | Cutting Edge Knife
- Booth 211 | Studio 11 Home and Body
- Booth 214 | Gryphon Intarsia
- Booth 215 | Fiber, Feather & Fur Farm
- Booth 216 | The Oak Shed
- Booth 218 | yycreations
- Booth 219 | Glitter and Toadstools
- Booth 220 | IFD Collection
- Booth 224 | Pinnacle Mountain Leather
- Booth 226 | The Longest Thread
- Booth 227 | chris bARentTz originals
- Booth 228 | Sapphire Wood Studio
- Booth 230 | Groovy Gurlz
- Booth 231 | Impeckable Birdhouse
- Booth 232 | LAVENDERGIRLTN
- Booth 234 | Early’s Honey Stand
- Booth 235 | Hazel Beachwear/Crushable Hats
- Booth 236 | Orchard View Pottery
- Booth 238 | Renee Evans Art
- Booth 239 | Fabulina Designs
- Booth 242 | Southern Edge Wood Design
- Booth 302 | Wennerstens Etchings
- Booth 304 | Kim’s Cheese Straws
- Booth 305 | Wild Woods Floral Design
- Booth 306 | Lulu’s Designs
- Booth 307 | Liv’s Canvas
- Booth 308 | Jesus Loves Me Always
- Booth 309 | CEMENT6
- Booth 310 | Bobbn Apron / Turning Round
- Booth 312 | Rebecca Noel Designs
- Booth 313 | Made in Glass
- Booth 314 | Arrington Creek Pottery
- Booth 315 | Jeremy Cowart Photography
- Booth 316 | Lucky Buck Jewelry
- Booth 318 | Moon Child Studio
- Booth 321 | Wind and Fire Chimes
- Booth 322 | Mini Kitty Designs
- Booth 323 | Pare Candle
- Booth 324 | Clayton & Crume
- Booth 325 | Link with Wink
- Booth 327 | LYF (Live Your Faith) Products
- Booth 328 | Down By The Lake
- Booth 329 | Mamie Camille Fine Art
- Booth 330 | Jamie Boyd Art
- Booth 333 | The Handmade Farm
- Booth 335 | Wayne Weeks Woodcrafting & Artistry
- Booth 336 | The Uncommon Quilt Co.
- Booth 337 | Southwest Expressions
- Booth 403 | Trish’s Dishes and More
- Booth 404 | Story Time Suds/ Story Time Twine
- Booth 406 | P.E.T. Slimes
- Booth 407 | Pet Musings
- Booth 408 | Designs by Mia Lauren
- Booth 410 | Hot Sauce Nashville
- Booth 411 | McKinnon’s Cocktails & Carolina Creekhouse
- Booth 412 | Akayati Craft Centre
- Booth 413 | Rew Elliott
- Booth 418 | Rhoot Man Beverage Co.
- Booth 419 | Oveja Negra Design
- Booth 420 | Memories of Honor
- Booth 422 | White Sage Candle Co.
- Booth 423 | Roots In Tennessee
- Booth 425 | Jewel Marie’s
- Booth 426 | Hightower Crafts
- Booth 429 | Gallery Leigh Ann
- Booth 430 | Harvest Hands / Humphreys Street Coffee
- Booth 431 | JODI MELISSA
- Booth 435 | Rove Finery
- Booth 436 | YTB Crafts & Art
- Booth 437 | MGM Lavender Farm
- Booth 438 | Jason Stoddart Photography
- Booth 440 | Marigold Decor
- Booth 443 | Nashville Blanket Project
- Booth 501 | Rhonda Schrage Art
- Booth 502 | PIECES PAST
- Booth 503 | Tennessee Hot Sauce Co.
- Booth 504 | Out Of Our Gourd
- Booth 506 | Dafni Woodworking
- Booth 507 | Biton Art
- Booth 509 | Dixie Pottery
- Booth 511 | Beau Designs
- Booth 512 | Britts Leather Co.
- Booth 514 | Trenton Lee Photography
- Booth 516 | Lustful Bath
- Booth 517 | Bell’s Woodwork
- Booth 803 | Soul Society
- Booth 804 | 1000 Words Designs
- Booth 805 | SIMI Company
- Booth 806 | Tony’s Caricatures
- Booth 807 | Bethlehem Shop
- Booth 808 | Harmacy Hot Sauce Co.
- Booth 809 | Fabled Raven
- Booth 810 | Rebecca Reid Studio
- Booth 811 | NaluSkye5:7
- Booth 812 | LuckyClownCo
- Booth 813 | A&B Soapery
- Booth 814 | Red Lava Toys
- Booth 815 | Hambone and Dogs Pet Treats
- Booth 816 | tadpole creek creations
- Booth 818 | WMN Woodworking
- Booth 819 | Silver Elevations
- Booth 820 | Earring Holder Gallery
- Booth 821 | Scrunchie City
- Booth 822 | Tea, Please
- Booth 823 | J R Whitsett Woodworks
- Booth 824 | Heekin Pewter
- Booth 825 | ALVY Candles
- Booth 830 | Empty Jar Creations
- Booth 831 | Jo’s Makeup Remover Cloth
- Booth 832 | Blushing Tomato
- Booth 833 | Built By Bryant
- Booth 834 | Artistic Expressions Woodworking
- Booth 835 | Gigi’s Quilts & Things
- Booth 837 | Astro Vinyl Art
- Booth 838 | Kelly Scott Design Co
- Booth 839 | Brott’s Beard Care
- Booth 840 | Gem Works and Crafts
- Booth 841 | RagTrader Vintage
- Booth 843 | Made to Play Toys
- Booth 844 | Darrel Bowman Pottery
- Booth 845 | Name It Already
- Booth KZ | Fantasy Face Artistry
- Booth PS8 | Magnolia Group
- Booth PS13 | Tech Tent
- Booth PS17 | City of Franklin