Full List of Artisans to be at Downtown Franklin’s 2024 Main Street Festival

The 40th Annual Main Street Festival in downtown Franklin brings out 100s of vendors, live music, and artisans, making it a favorite annual event for the surrounding community. Last year, the festival broke a record with 142,000 attendees.

The two-day event begins on Saturday, April 27, at 10 am until 6 pm and continues on Sunday, April 28rd, from 10 am until 6 pm.

Related:

Here is a complete list of artisans to be in attendance

Booth 102 | Lisa Edwards

Booth 103 | Kuhlmansrusticcedar

Booth 104 | LOVE IS

Booth 105 | Every Day Collective Co.

Booth 106 | Silhouettes

Booth 107 | Whitney’s Art Studio

Booth 108 | Spore Clay Werx

Booth 109 | Pinkhouse Collections

Booth 110 | EPFaughn Design

Booth 117 | Appalachian Archery

Booth 120 | Bullseye Bow

Booth 121 | Blessed Beginnings

Booth 202 | Buff and Huck

Booth 203 | Jennie Okon

Booth 204 | Scotts Fine Art

Booth 208 | Half Pint Tie Dye

Booth 209 | Maxxdoggtoyz

Booth 210 | Cutting Edge Knife

Booth 211 | Studio 11 Home and Body

Booth 214 | Gryphon Intarsia

Booth 215 | Fiber, Feather & Fur Farm

Booth 216 | The Oak Shed

Booth 218 | yycreations

Booth 219 | Glitter and Toadstools

Booth 220 | IFD Collection

Booth 224 | Pinnacle Mountain Leather

Booth 226 | The Longest Thread

Booth 227 | chris bARentTz originals

Booth 228 | Sapphire Wood Studio

Booth 230 | Groovy Gurlz

Booth 231 | Impeckable Birdhouse

Booth 232 | LAVENDERGIRLTN

Booth 234 | Early’s Honey Stand

Booth 235 | Hazel Beachwear/Crushable Hats

Booth 236 | Orchard View Pottery

Booth 238 | Renee Evans Art

Booth 239 | Fabulina Designs

Booth 242 | Southern Edge Wood Design

Booth 302 | Wennerstens Etchings

Booth 304 | Kim’s Cheese Straws

Booth 305 | Wild Woods Floral Design

Booth 306 | Lulu’s Designs

Booth 307 | Liv’s Canvas

Booth 308 | Jesus Loves Me Always

Booth 309 | CEMENT6

Booth 310 | Bobbn Apron / Turning Round

Booth 312 | Rebecca Noel Designs

Booth 313 | Made in Glass

Booth 314 | Arrington Creek Pottery

Booth 315 | Jeremy Cowart Photography

Booth 316 | Lucky Buck Jewelry

Booth 318 | Moon Child Studio

Booth 321 | Wind and Fire Chimes

Booth 322 | Mini Kitty Designs

Booth 323 | Pare Candle

Booth 324 | Clayton & Crume

Booth 325 | Link with Wink

Booth 327 | LYF (Live Your Faith) Products

Booth 328 | Down By The Lake

Booth 329 | Mamie Camille Fine Art

Booth 330 | Jamie Boyd Art

Booth 333 | The Handmade Farm

Booth 335 | Wayne Weeks Woodcrafting & Artistry

Booth 336 | The Uncommon Quilt Co.

Booth 337 | Southwest Expressions

Booth 403 | Trish’s Dishes and More

Booth 404 | Story Time Suds/ Story Time Twine

Booth 406 | P.E.T. Slimes

Booth 407 | Pet Musings

Booth 408 | Designs by Mia Lauren

Booth 410 | Hot Sauce Nashville

Booth 411 | McKinnon’s Cocktails & Carolina Creekhouse

Booth 412 | Akayati Craft Centre

Booth 413 | Rew Elliott

Booth 418 | Rhoot Man Beverage Co.

Booth 419 | Oveja Negra Design

Booth 420 | Memories of Honor

Booth 422 | White Sage Candle Co.

Booth 423 | Roots In Tennessee

Booth 425 | Jewel Marie’s

Booth 426 | Hightower Crafts

Booth 429 | Gallery Leigh Ann

Booth 430 | Harvest Hands / Humphreys Street Coffee

Booth 431 | JODI MELISSA

Booth 435 | Rove Finery

Booth 436 | YTB Crafts & Art

Booth 437 | MGM Lavender Farm

Booth 438 | Jason Stoddart Photography

Booth 440 | Marigold Decor

Booth 443 | Nashville Blanket Project

Booth 501 | Rhonda Schrage Art

Booth 502 | PIECES PAST

Booth 503 | Tennessee Hot Sauce Co.

Booth 504 | Out Of Our Gourd

Booth 506 | Dafni Woodworking

Booth 507 | Biton Art

Booth 509 | Dixie Pottery

Booth 511 | Beau Designs

Booth 512 | Britts Leather Co.

Booth 514 | Trenton Lee Photography

Booth 516 | Lustful Bath

Booth 517 | Bell’s Woodwork

Booth 803 | Soul Society

Booth 804 | 1000 Words Designs

Booth 805 | SIMI Company

Booth 806 | Tony’s Caricatures

Booth 807 | Bethlehem Shop

Booth 808 | Harmacy Hot Sauce Co.

Booth 809 | Fabled Raven

Booth 810 | Rebecca Reid Studio

Booth 811 | NaluSkye5:7

Booth 812 | LuckyClownCo

Booth 813 | A&B Soapery

Booth 814 | Red Lava Toys

Booth 815 | Hambone and Dogs Pet Treats

Booth 816 | tadpole creek creations

Booth 818 | WMN Woodworking

Booth 819 | Silver Elevations

Booth 820 | Earring Holder Gallery

Booth 821 | Scrunchie City

Booth 822 | Tea, Please

Booth 823 | J R Whitsett Woodworks

Booth 824 | Heekin Pewter

Booth 825 | ALVY Candles

Booth 830 | Empty Jar Creations

Booth 831 | Jo’s Makeup Remover Cloth

Booth 832 | Blushing Tomato

Booth 833 | Built By Bryant

Booth 834 | Artistic Expressions Woodworking

Booth 835 | Gigi’s Quilts & Things

Booth 837 | Astro Vinyl Art

Booth 838 | Kelly Scott Design Co

Booth 839 | Brott’s Beard Care

Booth 840 | Gem Works and Crafts

Booth 841 | RagTrader Vintage

Booth 843 | Made to Play Toys

Booth 844 | Darrel Bowman Pottery

Booth 845 | Name It Already

Booth KZ | Fantasy Face Artistry

Booth PS8 | Magnolia Group

Booth PS13 | Tech Tent

Booth PS17 | City of Franklin

Email