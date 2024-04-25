Music is Universal – a Four-Day, Free Live Music Event – Returns in June

UMG Nashville’s Music Is Universal returns to downtown Nashville’s Skydeck on Broadway June 6-9, 2024. The second annual four-day event is free to the public and features some of country music’s biggest artists and rising stars for live performances, fan club parties and signings, listening events, and more.

UMG Nashville’s inaugural Music Is Universal event in 2023 featured artists including Kassi Ashton, Priscilla Block, Luke Bryan, Jordan Davis, Dalton Dover, Luke Grimes, Caylee Hammack, Sam Williams, Maddie & Tae, and many more, welcoming thousands of fans from all over the world to see over 20 artist performances, meet & greets, DJs, and exclusive listening events, reaching capacity crowds several times across the weekend.

A full schedule of events and additional information to follow in the coming weeks with all updates available at UMGNLive.com.

Universal Music Group Nashville consists of Capitol Records Nashville, Capitol Comedy Nashville, EMI Records Nashville, MCA Nashville, Mercury Nashville, Silver Wings Records, and Sing Me Back Home Productions. Reading like a “who’s who” of Music Row, the combined rosters include Alan Jackson, Anne Wilson, Billy Currington, Brad Paisley, Brothers Osborne, Bryce Leatherwood, Carrie Underwood, Catie Offerman, Caylee Hammack, CB30, Chris Stapleton, Dalton Dover, Darius Rucker, Dierks Bentley, Dillon James, Eric Church, George Strait, Hootie & The Blowfish, Hueston, Jon Langston, Jon Pardi, Jordan Davis, Josh Turner, Kacey Musgraves, Kassi Ashton, Keith Urban, Kylie Morgan, Little Big Town, Louie TheSinger, Luke Bryan, Luke Grimes, Maddie & Tae, Mickey Guyton, Parker McCollum, Priscilla Block, Reba McEntire, Sam Hunt, Sam Williams, The War And Treaty, Timothy Wayne, Travis Denning, Tyler Hubbard, Vince Gill, and comedian Nate Bargatze. For additional information, visit www.umgnashville.com.

